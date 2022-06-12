Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between American Project & Repair to the Orion Group
Nashville, TN, June 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The seller, American Project and Repair, is a leader in the facility maintenance space, with over 20 years of experience across the United States and Puerto Rico. Utilizing a vendor base of over 10,000 local licensed technicians and contractors, they have become the go-to source for facility maintenance for many Fortune 500 clients.
Ted Mastrucci, owner of AP&R, had this to say about the transaction: “When you are a small business owner, and you only get to do this one time in your life, you want to know that you have the best in your corner with you. I felt that way every day with Benchmark International. From our initial conversations until the deal was closed, Benchmark International was with me every step of the way. I worked with several people on the Benchmark International team along the way. Each one had a specific role, and then each one passed the ball on to the next person flawlessly. As a matter of fact, so well that I cannot remember a time where I had to repeat details or parts of the deal to them.”
The buyer, the Orion Group, is a field services company seeking to partner with leading family-owned service providers. Orion is building national platforms in the HVAC & plumbing, electrical, landscaping, and facilities maintenance sectors by investing in businesses with strong teams and cultures and creating unmatched growth opportunities for them. “Ted has created a unique interior service offering that prioritizes long-term relationships with service partners and advocating for customers. His industry expertise and commitment to excellence is inspiring and I am thrilled to welcome AP&R to the Orion FM platform,” said Isaiah Brown, co-CEO of Orion.
“It was a pleasure to work with Ted from AP&R. He was a quick study in the M&A process, and we are very thankful that he placed his trust with Benchmark International for the sale of his company. The Orion Group ran one of the most efficient due diligence processes and were true professionals throughout the transaction.” – Matthew Kekelis, Director, Benchmark International
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 /Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Lawrie@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International’s global offices provide business owners in the middle market and lower middle market with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. To date, Benchmark International has handled engagements in excess of $8.25B across various industries worldwide. With decades of global M&A experience, Benchmark International’s deal teams, working from 14 offices across the world, have assisted hundreds of owners with achieving their personal objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
