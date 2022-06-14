SottoPelle® Announces Their 2022 Medical Advisory Board
Scottsdale, AZ, June 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clark Brittain, D.O., a SottoPelle® & Trained Certified Provider in Hormone Pellet Management since May 2007.
Clark Brittain, D.O., is a gynecologist with more than 40 years of experience. Clark Brittain, D.O., has practiced in Colorado, Texas, and Panama before finding a home in Indiana. Clark Brittain, D.O., stopped doing obstetrical deliveries in 2002 to spend more time with family and focus on Gynecology. Since then, Clark Brittain, D.O., has developed extensive experience and expertise in treating menopausal women. Clark Brittain, D.O., offers unique subdermal hormone therapy for women and men.
Clark Brittain, D.O., specializes in Gynecology and Urogynecology. Clark Brittain, D.O., along with his wife, Mary Mahern, M.D., a family physician, and children, relocated from San Antonio, Texas, to Bloomington. Clark Brittain, D.O., brings twenty-five years of experience as a family physician and obstetrician-gynecologist and is board certified in both specialties. Before moving to Bloomington, Clark Brittain, D.O., was the Director of the Women’s Health Center, Wilford Hall Medical Center, Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio, Texas. Clark Brittain, D.O., was a faculty member of the San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Education Consortium, teaching obstetrics, gynecology, and primary care to OB/GYN residents in training. Clark Brittain’s D.O., Texas. Clark Brittain, D.O., was in a private Family Practice in Akron, Colorado, for over ten years before joining the military to expand his skills in OB/GYN
Stephen Nunn, MPAS, PA-C, DFAAPA, a SottoPelle® Trained & Certified Provider in Hormone Pellet Replacement since January 2007.
Steve Nunn, MPAS, PA-C, DFAAPA, brings SottoPelle® a wealth of expertise with 42 years of continuous experience as a clinical PA. Steve Nunn, MPAS, PA-C, DFAAPA, has been with Tutera Medical/SottoPelle® as a Provider, Consultant, and Director of Provider Training since 2007.
For 22 of those years, Steve Nunn, MPAS, PA-C, DFAAPA, worked exclusively in obstetrics, gynecology, and infertility. Steve Nunn, MPAS, PA-C, DFAAPA, has been involved in several cutting-edge areas of medicine, including being a part of the first successful In Vitro Fertilization program in Arizona. In addition, Steve Nunn, MPAS, PA-C, DFAAPA, brings 11 years of experience in academic medicine from the Arizona School of Health Sciences PA Program, where Steve Nunn, MPAS, PA-C, DFAAPA, was a clinical instructor teaching the OB/GYN course and a post-graduate course in “Physician Assistant Professional Practice Issues.”
Steve Nunn’s MPAS, PA-C, DFAAPA, professional service background includes holding several state and national leadership positions, Vice Chairman of the Arizona Joint Board on the Regulation of Physician Assistants, and speaker at several state and national PA Conferences. Steve Nunn, MPAS, PA-C, DFAAPA, is a well-versed medical professional in OB/GYN and hormone diagnostics and procedures.
Doug Woodford, M.D., a SottoPelle® Trained & Certified Provider in Hormone Pellet Therapy since July 2010.
Doug Woodford, M.D., received his medical education and completed his internship and residency in OBGYN at the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Memphis, Tennessee, after earning his Bachelor of Science in Education at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Doug Woodford, M.D., has been in private practice in Florence, Alabama, since 1986. In February 2009, Doug Woodford., M.D., trained with Dr. Gino Tutera, founder of The SottoPelle® Method. Doug Woodford, M.D., added bio-identical hormone therapy using pellets to his practice and now treats over 450 patients a month with hormone pellets.
In 2012, Douglas Woodford, M.D., opened Full Life Wellness Center where he focuses on hormone therapy, nutrition, and other combined approaches to health and wellness.
CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of the SottoPelle® Method, stated, ”I am thrilled to announce and welcome our team of experts. We are proud to be associated with these Providers whom we have trained to understand the best practices of BHRT. We are fortunate to have Medical Advisory Board Members who share our vision of best practices and quality patient care."
SottoPelle® is an International leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
SottoPelle® is an International leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about the SottoPelle® Method and to find a trained Doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short-term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
Categories