Registration is Now Open for Medical Devices and IVD Conference 2022

London, United Kingdom, June 15, 2022 --( PR.com )-- SAE Media Group proudly announces the launch of the Medical Devices and IVD Conference, taking place on the 14 and 15 November 2022, in London, UK. The Medical Devices and IVD Conference will address post-market surveillance and vigilance, clinical evaluations and investigations, medical device regulatory affairs in global markets, and much more.Chairs for the conference are industry expert Blake Green, Director Regulatory Affairs, Amgen, and Anne Whalen, Director, Novartis.Interested parties can register for the conference online at: http://www.medicaldevices-ivd.com/PR1/prcom and take advantage of the early bird offer to save £200 which expires 30th June 2022.By attending the conference attendees will have the opportunity to network with:• Amanda Matthews, Senior Director, Pfizer• Ozlem Pinar Cetiner, Associate Director, AstraZeneca• Sandra Beltran Rodil, Associate Director, Teva Pharmaceuticals• Claudia Dollins, Head, Global Regulatory Sciences, Precision Medicine, Bristol Myers Squibb• Tom Melvin, Former Competent Authority Chair, Clinical Investigation and Evaluation Working Group, European Commission• Marta Carnielli, IVD Technical Officer, TÜV SÜD• Joao Martins, Associate Director, AbbottThe conference will cover the latest updates in the EU MDR and IVDR and how to best comply with these regulations. It will also consider the evolving regulatory landscape for digital health software and will address post-market surveillance and vigilance, clinical evaluations and investigations.Secure your place and find out more at: www.medicaldevices-ivd.com/PR1/prcomFor sponsorship enquiries please contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email at agibbons@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries or a press pass contact Marketing, Nikisha Galoria on +44 (0) 20 7827 6154 or email ngaloria@smi-online.co.ukMedical Devices and IVD Conference14-15 November 2022London, UK#MedicalDevicesIVDwww.medicaldevices-ivd.com/PR1About SAE Media Group Conferences:SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.comSAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.