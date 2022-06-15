Intuitive Launches Latest Version of Their iVectorOne API - Now with Channel Managers
Travel technology provider, intuitive have announced the release of their latest version of their single API, iVectorOne – Tour Operators and OTAs can now access more than 30 Channel Manager platforms.
Croydon, United Kingdom, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Designed as a solution to simplify the complex world of hotel connectivity, iVectorOne is a one-stop shop API for all hotel inventory – an area of the industry that is continuously evolving. Already in use by over 20 customers, iVectorOne serves as a single point of access to an ever-expanding list of 120+ hotel inventory providers, including Bedbanks, Chains, DMCs and now Channel Managers.
This development allows travel companies to seamlessly connect and manage their preferred Channel Manager platforms through intuitive’s modern, light-weight single API solution, without the complexity of building multiple integrations.
This lets them work in the way hoteliers want to and quickly activate Channel Managers in a matter of days, rather than months. The Channel Manager application, that sits behind iVectorOne, gives them the flexibility to source hotel product selectively and respond quickly to changing market conditions.
This is the fourth product that intuitive have developed in the last three years, with the aim to develop a one-stop, friction-less and flexible gateway for all hotel product sources.
“We created our Channel Manager application to help travel companies adapt to the shifting landscape of directly contracted product. As hotels continue to take more dynamic control of their rates and inventory, Tour Operators and OTAs need a way to quickly react to ensure they have access to the best available and latest rates,” said intuitive Commercial Director, Andy Keeley.
“We can now provide access to a growing number of Channel Managers via our iVectorOne API so travel companies can connect to us once and flexibly switch on the partners they need access to. This is the next step of our vision to simplify, demystify and accelerate the way companies connect to the varied and wide-ranging hotel supply options.”
intuitive’s new application connects easily to any booking system, providing travel companies with limitless expansion and automation of their hotel inventory.
The market-leading, innovative Channel Manager application is widely used by some of the most prominent travel industry players, such as Love Holidays and Thomas Cook.
This development allows travel companies to seamlessly connect and manage their preferred Channel Manager platforms through intuitive’s modern, light-weight single API solution, without the complexity of building multiple integrations.
This lets them work in the way hoteliers want to and quickly activate Channel Managers in a matter of days, rather than months. The Channel Manager application, that sits behind iVectorOne, gives them the flexibility to source hotel product selectively and respond quickly to changing market conditions.
This is the fourth product that intuitive have developed in the last three years, with the aim to develop a one-stop, friction-less and flexible gateway for all hotel product sources.
“We created our Channel Manager application to help travel companies adapt to the shifting landscape of directly contracted product. As hotels continue to take more dynamic control of their rates and inventory, Tour Operators and OTAs need a way to quickly react to ensure they have access to the best available and latest rates,” said intuitive Commercial Director, Andy Keeley.
“We can now provide access to a growing number of Channel Managers via our iVectorOne API so travel companies can connect to us once and flexibly switch on the partners they need access to. This is the next step of our vision to simplify, demystify and accelerate the way companies connect to the varied and wide-ranging hotel supply options.”
intuitive’s new application connects easily to any booking system, providing travel companies with limitless expansion and automation of their hotel inventory.
The market-leading, innovative Channel Manager application is widely used by some of the most prominent travel industry players, such as Love Holidays and Thomas Cook.
Contact
intuitive systemsContact
Irina Ciubotaru
+40749087607
ivectorone.com
Irina Ciubotaru
+40749087607
ivectorone.com
Categories