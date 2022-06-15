UK Travel Technology Provider intuitive Responds to International Demand with Global Expansion Plans

London-based travel technology supplier, intuitive, have announced their recent growth, winning eight international customers over the last two years during lockdown. Currently, 25% of customers are based outside of the UK. intuitive forecasts that their international customers will overtake that of the UK-based at some point in 2023 Focus on growth in Central and Western Europe, the Middle East and North America.