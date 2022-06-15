Keep Irving Beautiful Partners with Dallas Everest Lions Club Group Donated and Planted Trees at Running Bear Park
Irving, TX, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) recently partnered with the Dallas Everest Lions Club for a tree planting project at Running Bear Park, 2601 S. Story Road. On June 3, a total of 10 volunteers, which included Lions and “Leos,” the club’s youth members, gathered at the park for a morning of service. Under the guidance of the City of Irving’s Urban Forestry Team, the group planted six large 45-gallon trees.
The group volunteered 30 hours of service by planting the four bur oaks and two red oak trees, which were purchased using funds donated by the club. Previously, the group had funded a similar project at Cimarron Park, 201 Red River Trail.
Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer paid a visit to the event to thank the volunteers for their service to the city. Michael Amador, a photographer for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT), took videos of the volunteers in action. He also interviewed the mayor and KIB President Scott Wilson for a feature on Irving that will be presented at the Governor’s Community Achievement Award (GCAA) Ceremony at the Keep Texas Beautiful State Conference. Irving is this year’s GCAA winner in the largest population category.
“The Dallas Everest Lions Club members are all about service and giving back to the community,” said Wilson. “An event like this where they both funded and planted the trees shows that. We were able to purchase some beautiful oak trees which will provide shade along the trail as well as many other benefits like habitat for birds and other wildlife. This is a great example of the partnerships that are vital for KIB to achieve what we do.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
