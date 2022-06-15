mejo® Announces Launch of Web App Designed for Parents
Company strives to help parents simplify, organize, and share important medical and care information about their child.
Bentonville, AR, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- mejo®, a company focused on creating tools and resources to support caregivers and parents, announced its web application launch. It offers a streamlined way for parents to organize and share important medical and care information about their children.
The company was founded by Ryan Sheedy and Ashley Gibbs who are parents to three boys, one with an ultra-rare genetic disorder called Costello Syndrome. They set out on a mission to help simplify the complexities of the medical world for parents.
“Most information is scattered across multiple platforms that don’t speak to the caregiver in a way that makes sense to them,” Sheedy said. “We wanted to humanize the data found in medical charts and make a child more than a diagnosis. Whether you have a medically complex child or not, mejo can help empower every parent to feel more organized and prepared.”
The web app includes sections such as medical conditions, allergies and personal details. The document can then be securely saved and shared through text or email with the ability to make additions and edits in the future.
In November of 2021, Bret Koncak, former Cerner executive, joined mejo as a Co-Founder, bringing over twenty years of health care and IT experience to the team.
“It is really important that we launch a product that simplified the situation for parents,” says Bret Koncak, Co-Founder at mejo. “Parents are already juggling a lot on a daily basis. Our goal is to provide them with a safe, secure solution that makes it really easy to organize and share care information about their children.”
About mejo®
mejo is empowering parents through their web-based application designed to organize a child’s medical and care information into a useful medical journal that can be easily shared with family, caregivers, schools, physicians and more. Through carefully curated form fields, mejo is “putting me back in medicine” by helping users easily navigate their way through the health record clutter to extract what’s important and useful to create a document that best tells the story of their child. Learn more at mymejo.com.
