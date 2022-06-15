AlignAcademy.com Celebrates Father's Day
Father's Day celebration focuses on overcoming health challenges facing men
Jos, Nigeria, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AlignAcademy.com has issued a Father's Day statement celebrating men and further helping to educate men on the importance of taking decisions that will make a positive impact on their health.
The World Health Organization reports that globally, the average woman is expected to live 5 years longer than the man. Of the 40 leading causes of death, 33 causes contribute more to reduced life expectancy in men than in women. Apart from road injuries, the top 2 causes of death that contribute to a lower life expectancy for men are heart disease and lung cancer.
According to available data, certain addictive habits further complicate matters for men. The World Health Organization further reports that men smoked tobacco 5 times more than women. The WHO report also found that men consumed alcohol at a rate 4 times higher than women.
"I believe men face health challenges due to the kind of lifestyles we choose." stated Winston C. Ikekeonwu, spokesman at AlignAcademy.com. "While we definitely face lots of pressure in meeting up with all our responsibilities in life and business, we can still invest time to create healthier schedules for ourselves."
Ikekeonwu continued: "Father's Day is a great time to remind men that we are role models for the next generation of men. Many young business people are looking up to us, watching the choices we make. Celebrations like these give us time to pause and reflect on the importance of taking better care of ourselves so that we can live longer, healthier lives.”
AlignAcademy.com currently offers several educational programs to realise her mission of building a world where anyone with business ideas can reach their full potential. AlignAcademy mainly focuses on serving the growth needs of investors and startups with educational solutions. For more details and comments, all inquiries should be directed to Winston C. Ikekeonwu.
