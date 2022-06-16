Women’s Voices Now Honors Sujata Day (Definition Please) with "Women Making Waves" Award Roll Out of "The Crew" Monthly Giving Program
Over the weekend, Women's Voices Now (WVN) honored Filmmaker/Star of Definition Please, with the Women Making Waves award. WVN also rolled out their monthly giving program, The Crew.
Los Angeles, CA, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In celebrating the impact of women on and off screen, Women’s Voices Now honored Sujata Day with the first-ever"‘Women Making Waves" award for her work in the TV industry, on June 11, 2022, at Venice Arts in Marina Del Rey, CA.
“I'm honored and humbled to receive the inaugural Women Making Waves award from Women’s Voices Now. I'm lucky to have worked with inspiring women like Issa Rae, Tracy Oliver, and Linda Yvette Chavez who cleared a path for me to hone my authentic, artistic voice. I'm excited to pass the inspiration along to the next generation of women storytellers making waves.”-Sujata Day, Filmmaker/Star of Definition Please
“The "Women Making Waves" award seeks to recognize women in the film and television industry whose productions shift and challenge our stereotypical perceptions of women in real life. The recipient of this award creates or portrays characters who authentically represent women as whole human beings, experiencing the full range of life’s complexities and experiences. Sujata’s work does all of this and more. We want to thank her for shattering our television screens, paving the way for others to follow in her footsteps, to the benefit of us all.” - Heidi Basch-Harod, Executive Director, Women’s Voices Now
Women’s Voices Now is also pleased to roll out a new monthly giving program, The Crew. The mission of The Crew is to gather donors interested in supporting our goal and/or a specific program in a sustained way. Crew members get free access to all of our events, and receive a testimonial/beneficiary story/link to a film every month that their support helped to create. Donors can choose the amount of their monthly donation. Suggested levels: $10, $25, $75 and $150.
Women’s Voices Now (WVN), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, uses film to drive positive social change that advances women’s and girls’ rights globally. We promote, produce, and share social-change films focusing on women’s and girls’ rights issues, providing active support to filmmakers who give voice to unheard women and girls, and activating civil society by moving audiences from empathy to action. We envision a global culture shift in which communities and institutions believe in the value of gender equality, and adapt their behaviors and actions to support systematic advancement of women’s and girls’ rights. WVN has held special consultative status to the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) since 2017.
