OneMonroe Announces Move to Accommodate Accelerated Growth
Rochester Hills, MI, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- OneMonroe, a leading manufacturer and distributor of hardware, electrical components, rubber & sealing, and cables & harnesses, is pleased to announce that it will be moving from its current location to 25651 Fort Meigs – Suite H, Perrysburg, OH 43551. The move stems from OneMonroe’s unprecedented growth and will enable OneMonroe to offer an expanded product line and increase of inventory of critical parts to its current and future customers.
This new location will boast 6000 sq. ft. of warehouse space which makes it nearly 2 times larger than the previous location. The new facility will result in offering current and potential customers the best lead time, pricing & service and help accommodate their growing team.
The location was also strategically selected to serve the increase in market demands in the region that could leverage OneMonroe’s vast product offering and sales experience and provide the opportunity for further expansion into additional markets.
“The decision to expand into the larger facility was a significant milestone in our business growth strategy,” said Chad Baugham, General Manager. “We have the opportunity to further offer our capabilities in VMI (Vendor Managed Inventory) to customers through many different avenues; in-stock inventory, on-site consignment, job site trailers, and vending machines and customer support departments, as well as increase our ability to service current and future markets.”
About Monroe Engineering:
Monroe is a supplier of a broad portfolio of custom and standard hardware and component products for original equipment manufacturers, based in Rochester Hills, Michigan. The Company serves customers across a wide range of end markets including aerospace, defense, medical, renewable energy, transportation, consumer goods, building products and other diversified industrial markets. Learn more at https://onemonroe.com.
For more information:
Customer and Project Inquiries:
Tom Yaroch - Vice President, Sales tyaroch@askmonroe.com
This new location will boast 6000 sq. ft. of warehouse space which makes it nearly 2 times larger than the previous location. The new facility will result in offering current and potential customers the best lead time, pricing & service and help accommodate their growing team.
The location was also strategically selected to serve the increase in market demands in the region that could leverage OneMonroe’s vast product offering and sales experience and provide the opportunity for further expansion into additional markets.
“The decision to expand into the larger facility was a significant milestone in our business growth strategy,” said Chad Baugham, General Manager. “We have the opportunity to further offer our capabilities in VMI (Vendor Managed Inventory) to customers through many different avenues; in-stock inventory, on-site consignment, job site trailers, and vending machines and customer support departments, as well as increase our ability to service current and future markets.”
About Monroe Engineering:
Monroe is a supplier of a broad portfolio of custom and standard hardware and component products for original equipment manufacturers, based in Rochester Hills, Michigan. The Company serves customers across a wide range of end markets including aerospace, defense, medical, renewable energy, transportation, consumer goods, building products and other diversified industrial markets. Learn more at https://onemonroe.com.
For more information:
Customer and Project Inquiries:
Tom Yaroch - Vice President, Sales tyaroch@askmonroe.com
Contact
Monroe EngineeringContact
Dave Scharrer
248-535-8473
https://monroeengineering.com/
Dave Scharrer
248-535-8473
https://monroeengineering.com/
Categories