New Company, Catching Planes LLC Debuts a Subscription-Based Flight and Hotel Booking Platform
Catching Planes LLC makes it possible for any traveler to become a member of an exclusive travel booking platform that offers deeply discounted flight and hotel bookings. Once a traveler becomes a member, they get access to a booking platform where flight and hotel bookings can be made. It is a deeply discounted, end-to-end booking platform that offers 24/7 support.
Central Valley, CA, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Miguel Martinez is the founder of Catching Planes LLC. He is a digital marketer who has worked for global companies in the travel industry for many years. He has been involved with business travel brands, leisure travel brands, and even experimental gig-economy travel brands.
Having access to travel booking trends and year-over-year data, Miguel started seeing a shift in traveler behavior. Travelers were starting to make destination decisions based on social content platforms such as Instagram. Simultaneously, travelers were more savvy about how they booked travel, often doing extensive research in order to find the best deal possible.
Catching Planes LLC was created with this type of traveler in mind. These travelers know where they want to go but usually do a ton of research in order to make sure they are getting the cheapest price. They spend hours creating itineraries and will go through an estimated average of about 30 different clicks before booking something. Their main driver is to get the best possible rate on a flight and/or a hotel.
Catching Planes LLC gives this type of traveler peace of mind to know they are getting the best possible deal compared to anywhere else by providing a price-beat guarantee. Meaning, if the traveler finds the same flight or hotel for the same date cheaper somewhere else, they simply need to send our support team a screenshot, and we will beat that fare. To join, travelers subscribe for $15 USD per year.
Miguel, Founder of Catching Planes, stated, "Most subscription models in the travel space are composed of subscribing to a mailing list to get emails about travel deals that you'll have to book on a public booking platform. The difference is Catching Planes gives travelers a stand-alone booking platform with access to private, deeply discounted, unpublished prices."
Miguel has partnered with a large travel supply company that provides Catching Planes LLC with the inventory of discounted fares. Catching Planes uses industry knowledge and experience to offer leisure travelers access to exclusive fares. Anyone can become a member by visiting https://www.catching-planes.com/.
