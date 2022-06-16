Michael Corso to be Awarded "Engineer of the Year" by the Florida Engineering Society, Calusa Chapter
Fort Myers, FL, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that Florida Civil Trial expert attorney Michael Corso has been selected by the Florida Engineering Society (FES) Calusa Chapter as its 2022 “Engineer of the Year.” Corso will receive this honor at the FES Awards & Scholarships Banquet being held Wednesday, June 22 at Hilton Garden Inn in Fort Myers, Florida.
Not many lawyers can hold the title of “rocket scientist,” but Corso can, having obtained his bachelor’s degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Purdue University. In fact in 2011, he received a call from the first man on the moon Neil Armstrong notifying him that he won the “Outstanding Aerospace Engineer Award,” an honor bestowed on less than 2% of Purdue AAE graduates. Over the years, Corso has continued to support his alma mater by serving on the Industrial Advisory Council [IAC], which is comprised of impressive leaders in industry, government, military, and astronauts.
Today, Corso is Florida Bar Board Certified in Civil Trial law and Business Litigation law. He concentrates his practice in the defense of non-medical professionals (including lawyers, accountants, architects, engineers and surveyors), copyright/trademark infringement, product liability and tobacco litigation. Corso speaks throughout the United States on legal management, ethics and drone law.
Corso has received numerous awards throughout his legal career. He has received the Florida Defense Lawyers Association President’s Award, been recognized as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated magazine (2018-2020), and named to the “Top 100” list of Florida Super Lawyers (2019-2021). Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, Corso was a Captain in the United States Air Force and completed his military career in the JAG lawyer program. He received his law degree from Villanova University (J.D., 1974). Corso may be reached at 239-344-1170 or via email at michael.corso@henlaw.com.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Corso or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Not many lawyers can hold the title of “rocket scientist,” but Corso can, having obtained his bachelor’s degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Purdue University. In fact in 2011, he received a call from the first man on the moon Neil Armstrong notifying him that he won the “Outstanding Aerospace Engineer Award,” an honor bestowed on less than 2% of Purdue AAE graduates. Over the years, Corso has continued to support his alma mater by serving on the Industrial Advisory Council [IAC], which is comprised of impressive leaders in industry, government, military, and astronauts.
Today, Corso is Florida Bar Board Certified in Civil Trial law and Business Litigation law. He concentrates his practice in the defense of non-medical professionals (including lawyers, accountants, architects, engineers and surveyors), copyright/trademark infringement, product liability and tobacco litigation. Corso speaks throughout the United States on legal management, ethics and drone law.
Corso has received numerous awards throughout his legal career. He has received the Florida Defense Lawyers Association President’s Award, been recognized as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated magazine (2018-2020), and named to the “Top 100” list of Florida Super Lawyers (2019-2021). Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, Corso was a Captain in the United States Air Force and completed his military career in the JAG lawyer program. He received his law degree from Villanova University (J.D., 1974). Corso may be reached at 239-344-1170 or via email at michael.corso@henlaw.com.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Corso or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
Contact
Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.Contact
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Gail Lamarche
239-344-1100
www.henlaw.com
Categories