BDA Named Investment Banking Firm of the Year – Asia Pacific
New York, NY, June 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners was named Investment Banking Firm of the Year – Asia Pacific in the 13th Annual International M&A Awards.
These awards are judged by The M&A Advisor, the world’s premier leadership organisation of M&A, turnaround and finance professionals. BDA was previously named Firm of the Year in consecutive years. This latest award is a recognition of BDA’s unique regional and global presence, and the firm’s exceptional record of closing transactions across Asia, even during the pandemic and volatile markets.
BDA was recognised for achievements on behalf of clients including Baring Private Equity Asia, Bristol Myers Squibb, Carlyle, Doosan, EQT, Navis, Partners Group, Platinum Equity, and Toshiba.
Over 26 years, BDA has built a well-integrated worldwide team, made up of best-in-class Asia-focused bankers across nine offices in key Asian cities, as well as New York and London.
Notwithstanding the geopolitical, trade and macroeconomic uncertainties over the later stage of COVID-19, BDA expects to close more than 40 transactions on behalf of clients during 2022. Superior deal outcomes are driving record BDA fee levels as the investment banking firm heads into H2 2022 with a best-ever pipeline of future fees.
Euan Rellie, BDA Managing Partner, said: “We’re honoured to have been recognised, again, as the leading investment banking firm for Asia. Our 125 bankers are working tirelessly to deliver creative and optimal results for clients worldwide. We’re determined, whenever possible, to surpass client expectations. Our junior and mid-level teams are demonstrating high productivity. We benefit from camaraderie and teamwork, as well as a diverse and talented group of Managing Directors and Partners. We’re grateful for everyone who has hired us, and worked with us. We’re preparing for the next stage of growth, and to do better in the future.”
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets. bdapartners.com
These awards are judged by The M&A Advisor, the world’s premier leadership organisation of M&A, turnaround and finance professionals. BDA was previously named Firm of the Year in consecutive years. This latest award is a recognition of BDA’s unique regional and global presence, and the firm’s exceptional record of closing transactions across Asia, even during the pandemic and volatile markets.
BDA was recognised for achievements on behalf of clients including Baring Private Equity Asia, Bristol Myers Squibb, Carlyle, Doosan, EQT, Navis, Partners Group, Platinum Equity, and Toshiba.
Over 26 years, BDA has built a well-integrated worldwide team, made up of best-in-class Asia-focused bankers across nine offices in key Asian cities, as well as New York and London.
Notwithstanding the geopolitical, trade and macroeconomic uncertainties over the later stage of COVID-19, BDA expects to close more than 40 transactions on behalf of clients during 2022. Superior deal outcomes are driving record BDA fee levels as the investment banking firm heads into H2 2022 with a best-ever pipeline of future fees.
Euan Rellie, BDA Managing Partner, said: “We’re honoured to have been recognised, again, as the leading investment banking firm for Asia. Our 125 bankers are working tirelessly to deliver creative and optimal results for clients worldwide. We’re determined, whenever possible, to surpass client expectations. Our junior and mid-level teams are demonstrating high productivity. We benefit from camaraderie and teamwork, as well as a diverse and talented group of Managing Directors and Partners. We’re grateful for everyone who has hired us, and worked with us. We’re preparing for the next stage of growth, and to do better in the future.”
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets. bdapartners.com
Contact
BDA PartnersContact
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
Euan Rellie
212-265-5300
www.bdapartners.com
Categories