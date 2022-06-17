Government Leaders Convening this July at DSI’s Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium
Defense Strategies Institute's Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium is taking place this July 27 and 28 in National Harbor, Maryland.
National Harbor, MD, June 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Join Defense Strategies Institute at the upcoming in-person Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium, taking place this July 27 and 28 in National Harbor, Maryland. This is your chance to convene with government leaders as they explore this year's theme "Utilizing Forensic Tools to Enhance Investigative Capabilities."
This Summit will bring together members of the IC, DoD, Federal Government, Industry, & Academia in a "town-hall" style forum to examine how advances in Digital Forensics are advancing investigative capabilities when examining electronic crimes, attacks, and intrusions at the national, state, and local levels.
Confirmed Speakers Include:
Joshua Black, Acting Executive Director, DoD Cyber Crime Center (DC3)
Jason Kane, SES, Special Agent in Charge (SAIC) of the Criminal Investigative Division, U.S. Secret Service
Lucas Zarwell, Director of the Office of Investigative and Forensic Sciences, National Institute of Justice, DOJ
SA Jeremy Gauthier, Executive Assistant Director, Cyber Directorate, NCIS
SA Phillip Campbell, Division Chief, Innovation and Data Analytics Office, AFOSI
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Enhancing digital forensics R&D to further facilitate digital evidence acquisition & analysis at the DOJ
- Delivering superior forensics & cyber technical training at the DoD in support of law enforcement, counterintelligence, & counterterrorism efforts
- Delivering technology-based solutions that enable & enhance the FBI’s intelligence, national security, & law enforcement operations
- Driving innovation at AFOSI in digital forensics that will help to facilitate an effective cyber strategy & improve overall investigative capabilities for special agents in the field
- Overseeing FLETC’s Development & Delivery of Collaborative Digital Evidence Acquisition & Cyber defense training to all levels of law enforcement
- Augmenting & amplifying NSA’s ability to prevent & eradicate cyber threats through increased industry partnerships
- Maintaining NCIS’s strong partnerships with Local, State, Federal, & Foreign Law Enforcement/Intelligence agencies to help track developments & trends in computer intrusions
- Leveraging digital forensics technologies to identify & combat false media such as Deepfakes
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speakers and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://digitalforensics.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions, contact Christopher Elliott at celliott@dsigroup.org.
Contact
Christopher Elliott
201-672-8745
https://digitalforensics.dsigroup.org/
