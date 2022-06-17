Providence Golf Club Community and ABD Courtyard Model Primed for Orlando Parade of Homes 2022
Orlando-based custom luxury home builder ABD has already won the Grand Award and First Place Award in the Flagler Parade of Homes this year for the famed Courtyard model. The Central Florida new luxury home developer has entered Providence Golf Club Community and the ABD Custom Courtyard house for the judges’ consideration in the Orlando Parade of Homes 2022, to be held June 18-26.
Orlando, FL, June 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Last year, the Greater Orlando Builders Association held the Orlando Parade of Homes awards during the summer for the first time. It was then that ABD Development Company, developer and luxury home builder of Providence Golf Club Community, received three big awards for 2021 including the Grand Award. The Orlando Parade of Homes 2022 is once again being held in the summer (June 18-26, 2022) and ABD has Providence and the Courtyard model primed and ready to go for the competition.
“The Orlando Parade of Homes will be celebrating its 69th event this year and ABD has been an honored participant for 29 years,” said Yuval Botansky, President of the Central Florida development company. “Last year along with the Grand Award, we were recognized with two Blue Ribbons for outstanding features in Providence: The wine cellar closet in ABD’s Custom Courtyard model and a Blue Ribbon for the beautiful entrance to the golf club. We will find out if we received any Blue Ribbons for Providence this year as the event kicks off, while the main awards will be announced at the end of August.”
Along with its official luxury Custom Courtyard model entry, ABD will be showing off the extra large FLEX model, a 2890 square foot home with four bedrooms and three and a half baths that perfectly meets the needs of those seeking extra living space. The Orlando Parade of Homes is also an opportunity for interested new home investors who would like to feast their eyes on the new Courtyard 3BR model, a modified floor plan that is already taking off in popularity.
Two new neighborhoods, Hampton Landing (selling now) and Hampton Green (selling soon), will be prominently featured as part of Phase Two of Providence. These new neighborhoods are on the back nine of the highly rated Providence Golf Club, which continues to host world class golf tournaments as well as happy residents and visitors enjoying the best greens in the area. Many new events and opportunities for learning the game have been happening at Providence Golf Club in the past year thanks to its new resident golf pro, Chris Johnston.
The Providence gated community, situated just southwest of Orlando with easy access to MCO airport and the world famous amusement parks including Disney, features low HOAs, no CDDs, and amazing amenities. Those who cannot attend the Orlando Parade of Homes 2022 are cordially invited to view all of the luxurious community features and new golf home options online as ABD’s web sites offer sumptuous photos, detailed floor plans, and expansive 3-D home tours.
For more information about ABD Development, please see
http://www.abddevelopment.com.
For more information about Providence Golf Club Community, please see
http://www.providenceflorida.com.
ABD Development Company/ProvidenceContact
Matt Brown, VP of Sales, Marketing & Land Acquisition
863-420-2100, extension 203
www.abddevelopment.com
