Providence Golf Club Community and ABD Courtyard Model Primed for Orlando Parade of Homes 2022

Orlando-based custom luxury home builder ABD has already won the Grand Award and First Place Award in the Flagler Parade of Homes this year for the famed Courtyard model. The Central Florida new luxury home developer has entered Providence Golf Club Community and the ABD Custom Courtyard house for the judges’ consideration in the Orlando Parade of Homes 2022, to be held June 18-26.