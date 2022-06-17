Gail Lamarche Selected to 2023 Legal Marketing Association Conference Committee
Fort Myers, FL, June 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that Gail Lamarche, Director of Marketing and Business Development, has been selected to serve on the 2023 Legal Marketing Association (LMA) Annual Conference Advisory Committee (ACAC). With the theme of Amplify!, the 2023 conference in will seek to help legal marketers and business development professionals amplify their impact, voice and position in their firms and organizations. The event will be held April 24-26, 2023, at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida.
Throughout this year, the 2023 ACAC will work to develop a world-class, innovative educational program for the legal marketing and business development community, bringing together the sharpest minds in the industry to advance the profession through forward-thinking programming. Lamarche has previously been invited to speak at the national conference three times, the last time being at the 2019 LMA Conference in Atlanta, Georgia where she co-presented “Think Like a Marketer. Act Like an Owner,” with her long-time mentor Nancy Myrland.
Roy Sexton, President-Elect of the Legal Marketing Association, shares:
“When we were selecting members of this committee, we wanted to bring forward collaborative, energized voices that represented the breadth and depth of our 3500-member organization. As president-elect, one of the first things I get the privilege to do is help shepherd what our next annual conference will be. Given that our 2023 conference will be in Hollywood, Florida, not to mention all that Gail has done for LMA and her vast connections throughout our industry, it was a perfect fit to have her join this group. The annual conference is one of LMA’s premiere offerings – a moment in the yearly calendar to gather our best and brightest for education, commiseration, and connection. I’m thrilled that Gail will be part of its development – she always brings an essential focus on our common humanity to everything she does.”
Lamarche has accrued a wealth of legal marketing knowledge and experience during her 25 years in the legal industry. She has honed the skills of communication and personal branding and conducts monthly business development coaching sessions. In addition, Lamarche also handles all of the advertising, events and seminars, social media, sponsorships and its digital presence. She blogs and speaks on the use of social media to various industry and professional groups, most recently presenting to a class of future financial planners at Florida Gulf Coast University.
For over a decade, Lamarche blends her love of baseball and community and serves on the Boston Red Sox Celebrity Golf Classic Tournament Committee, supporting the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. She also is a member of the Southwest Florida Seminole Club Board of Directors, previously served on the Horizon Council’s Communications Task Force and was an inaugural member of LMA’s Social Media Shared Interest Group Leadership Committee. Lamarche may be reached at gail.lamarche@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1186.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers’ compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Lamarche or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
About the Legal Marketing Association
Founded in 1985, the Legal Marketing Association (LMA) is the universal voice of the legal marketing and business development profession, a community that brings together all levels, from CMOs to entry-level specialists, from firms of all sizes, consultants and vendors, lawyers, marketers from other professions and marketing students to share their collective knowledge. LMA has eight regions and more than 40 local groups across the U.S., Canada and Europe, and its members hail from 48 U.S. states and more than 20 countries. More than 90 percent of the largest 200 U.S. law firms employ an LMA member. Members at every stage in their career development benefit from participating in LMA’s array of programs and services. For more information, visit www.legalmarketing.org.
