Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and South Tampa Rooftop Social
Real Estate Happy Hour was held at Clearwater’s new rooftop bar Vantage, above The Karol Hotel.
Clearwater, FL, June 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa shop’s real estate advisors and staff met at Vantage Rooftop Bar at The Karol Hotel to celebrate a productive first half of the year 2022 and to welcome new advisors. The Karol Hotel, which recently opened as a Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel in early 2020, was selected because of their first-class service, attention to detail, and the convenience of their location at 2675 Ulmerton Road, Clearwater, Fl which is between the two shops. Selecting new dining places within the Tampa Bay area is a way both shops support local businesses and how they also spread awareness of their presence in the communities they serve.
Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, Broker and Owner and Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE, and Managing Broker of both Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa chose to host this quaint happy hour at the Vantage Rooftop Bar which offers fantastic views across Pinellas County and Tampa Bay. Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brokerage with five shops located here in the Tampa Bay area alone. Engel & Völkers Belleair, Madeira Beach, and South Tampa have been ranked a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for four consecutive years. This attests to the dedication and support provided by the brokerage to the Realtors® and administrative staff.
Pattishall and Wyckoff have been Madeira Beach residents for over thirty years, and Pattishall grew up in Tampa. They continually support multiple local charities, participate in beach clean-ups along the Gulf Coast and are deeply involved in supporting the mission of the Special Olympics of promoting “Togetherness” between children and adults with intellectual disabilities, their families, and the community. “Not all real estate brokerages are the same. Nor do they all share the same values. Our core values here at Engel & Völkers, on a global scale, are passion, competence, and exclusivity. From the work these professional, passionate Realtors® do for our communities to the multi-million and record-breaking deals they do for their clients, I can’t say enough how extremely proud I am of their accomplishments achieved so far this year. I also look forward to their achievement of the goals they have in place for the remainder of this year,” says Pattishall.
To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors visit, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
Cherie Pattishall
(727) 394-7365
madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
