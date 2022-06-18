GenTent® Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Walmart® Marketplace
With a strong and growing eCommerce platform, Walmart® Marketplace will allow access for GenTent to reach more customers, quickly, by embracing Walmart® Fulfillment Services, and 2-Day shipping with Walmart®+.
Brentwood, NH, June 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- GenTent® Safety Canopies, LLC today announced that the full offering of GenTent® products will be available through Walmart® Marketplace on https://www.walmart.com/. With a strong and growing eCommerce platform, Walmart® Marketplace will allow access for GenTent to reach more customers, quickly, by embracing Walmart® Fulfillment Services, and 2-Day shipping with Walmart®+.
GenTent products continue to grow as the premier protection for recreational, backup, and emergency power needs, allowing users to run their portable generators and inverters in inclement weather. The launch on to the Walmart® Marketplace expands consumer access for GenTent’s toolless solution, backed by Walmart’s expert fulfillment network, so customers can get protection when they need it.
Based in Bentonville, AR, Walmart, Inc. is the largest physical retailer in the United States. Portable generator products represent a growing segment of Walmart’s online and physical retail business and include a wide range of products from companies such as Champion Power Equipment, Generac, Westinghouse, Firman, Pulsar, DuroMax and Sportsman branded portable generators and inverter generators.
GenTent’s safe, inclement weather operating solution for 98 percent of the portable generator market, manufactured in the U.S., with over 100,000 units committed and sold worldwide in FY2022. GenTent products are engineered to be more affordable and convenient than stationary, steel generator enclosures, retrofit or DIY solutions.
GenTent keeps portable and inverter generators:
· Safe while running in wet weather by protecting generator electrical panels, from any angle, including blizzard or hurricane force precipitation.
· Portable and easily movable — with easy access for refueling and maintenance.
· Naturally cool — unlike generator steel, plastic, or other full canvas enclosures, cooling air is not blocked.
· Able to naturally expel exhaust gasses so no buildup of poisoning gasses occurs.
GenTent Safety Canopies for both emergency backup and outdoor enthusiasts are available for ordering now at https://www.walmart.com.
Follow/Engage/Share:
· https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/
· https://www.instagram.com/GenTent/
· https://www.linkedin.com/company/gentent-safety-canopies/
· https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA
About Walmart, Inc.:
Walmart, Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.
About GenTent Safety Canopies:
Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent eliminates CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to WeatherProof Your Power™.
The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the United States Army, National Guard, United States Navy, Department of Energy, NOAA, as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/.
GenTent products continue to grow as the premier protection for recreational, backup, and emergency power needs, allowing users to run their portable generators and inverters in inclement weather. The launch on to the Walmart® Marketplace expands consumer access for GenTent’s toolless solution, backed by Walmart’s expert fulfillment network, so customers can get protection when they need it.
Based in Bentonville, AR, Walmart, Inc. is the largest physical retailer in the United States. Portable generator products represent a growing segment of Walmart’s online and physical retail business and include a wide range of products from companies such as Champion Power Equipment, Generac, Westinghouse, Firman, Pulsar, DuroMax and Sportsman branded portable generators and inverter generators.
GenTent’s safe, inclement weather operating solution for 98 percent of the portable generator market, manufactured in the U.S., with over 100,000 units committed and sold worldwide in FY2022. GenTent products are engineered to be more affordable and convenient than stationary, steel generator enclosures, retrofit or DIY solutions.
GenTent keeps portable and inverter generators:
· Safe while running in wet weather by protecting generator electrical panels, from any angle, including blizzard or hurricane force precipitation.
· Portable and easily movable — with easy access for refueling and maintenance.
· Naturally cool — unlike generator steel, plastic, or other full canvas enclosures, cooling air is not blocked.
· Able to naturally expel exhaust gasses so no buildup of poisoning gasses occurs.
GenTent Safety Canopies for both emergency backup and outdoor enthusiasts are available for ordering now at https://www.walmart.com.
Follow/Engage/Share:
· https://www.facebook.com/GenTent/
· https://www.instagram.com/GenTent/
· https://www.linkedin.com/company/gentent-safety-canopies/
· https://twitter.com/GenTentUSA
About Walmart, Inc.:
Walmart, Inc. helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites under 46 banners in 24 countries. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.
About GenTent Safety Canopies:
Established in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies are easy-to-install weatherproof covers that ensure safe operations of portable generators in virtually any wet weather conditions while keeping the generator portable. The GenTent eliminates CO poisoning or electrocution risks by enabling portable generators to safely operate outdoors away from structures during wet weather. Installation is a simple 3-step operation - Clamp it, Frame it and Cover it – to WeatherProof Your Power™.
The company’s patented, portable generator safety canopies are U.S. made and relied on by the United States Army, National Guard, United States Navy, Department of Energy, NOAA, as well as homeowners and businesses during such notable storms as Hurricane Sandy, Irma, Harvey, and Maria. GenTent is considered the premier safety canopy for portable generators operated by RV owners, tailgaters, campers, homeowners, businesses and first responders. For more information visit: http://www.gentent.com/.
Contact
GenTent Safety CanopiesContact
Brian Thomas
781-334-8368 x1001
www.gentent.com
Sales & Marketing Manager
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC
Brian Thomas
781-334-8368 x1001
www.gentent.com
Sales & Marketing Manager
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC
Categories