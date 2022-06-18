15toknow Announces Expansion of Test Offerings
Now offering drive-thru strep testing at their Exton and Plymouth Meeting locations with same day results.
Wayne, PA, June 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, 15toknow announced the product availability of strep testing at their Exton and Plymouth Meeting locations, allowing patients to continue their on-demand, drive-thru testing like they have with COVID tests.
“With specimen collection and sample testing on-site, patients know their results same day…this is great for parents who want to keep their kids safe but not have them miss school or summer camps for too long,” said Jeffrey Di Trolio, Chief Operating Officer at 15toknow.
Strep testing at Exton and Plymouth Meeting locations is a new offering driven by customer feedback and a part of 15toknow’s commitment to provide on-demand testing with same day results. Strep testing at Exton and Plymouth Meeting locations is available for scheduling as soon as today for ages 12 and up. Testing is currently available for ages 12 and up, including adults and only offered at two of their locations.
15toknow is a rapid testing company operating on-demand, drive-through, and mobile in-place and mobile setup testing labs. Consumers, businesses, and institutions can choose when, why, and where to get tested. Easy, quick and affordable access to accurate testing will give the peace of mind needed to return to normal life.
“With specimen collection and sample testing on-site, patients know their results same day…this is great for parents who want to keep their kids safe but not have them miss school or summer camps for too long,” said Jeffrey Di Trolio, Chief Operating Officer at 15toknow.
Strep testing at Exton and Plymouth Meeting locations is a new offering driven by customer feedback and a part of 15toknow’s commitment to provide on-demand testing with same day results. Strep testing at Exton and Plymouth Meeting locations is available for scheduling as soon as today for ages 12 and up. Testing is currently available for ages 12 and up, including adults and only offered at two of their locations.
15toknow is a rapid testing company operating on-demand, drive-through, and mobile in-place and mobile setup testing labs. Consumers, businesses, and institutions can choose when, why, and where to get tested. Easy, quick and affordable access to accurate testing will give the peace of mind needed to return to normal life.
Contact
15toknowContact
Lexington Everett
484-888-6949
www.15toknow.com
Lexington Everett
484-888-6949
www.15toknow.com
Categories