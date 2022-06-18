Antonio James Launches Mechat Universe, a Black-Owned Financial Literacy Game for Kids & Adults
MeChat Universe, a play-to-earn, black-owned financial literacy game that teaches entrepreneurs how to start businesses and invest in virtual assets.
Atlanta, GA, June 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Hollywood Film Director Antonio James announces MeChat Universe, the Atlanta-based financial literacy game that teaches new entrepreneurs how to “Become Your Own Boss” announces the ability for entrepreneurs to 30x their investment in a year by playing in MeChat Universe.
Also from MeChat Universe’s quarter call, 901Director, as Antonio James was called, stated that major system upgrades will now be released once a year on July 3 to coincide with the start of the game’s business season and to provide investment consistency.
To play throughout the game season entrepreneurs must increase the value of their character, thus their investment, as they:
- Raise virtual property values
- Become business partners to other startups and virtual worlds
- Contribute to the tasks of other players
- Start a business using the financial literacy tools, virtual space, and new age technology
High performing players automatically graduate to the next financial literacy class level at the end of the business season giving entrepreneurs additional access to exclusive events, tools, and gameplay to further guide players on their financial journey.
To summarize, financial literacy characters in MeChat Universe can:
- Login to MeChat Universe
- Increase in Value. Tradable
- Start a Business to Retire Young
- Achieve financial goals and levels
- Invest in Startups
- Attend Capital Calls & Workshops
- Earn Passive Income
- Play To Earn Financial Literacy Classes
If you would like to invest in a virtual character to become your own boss and 30x your savings in a year you can do so on www.MeChat.Us.
If you want to learn more about how to invest, play, and earn in MeChat Universe using financial literacy, email 901Director @ DirectorAntonioJames@gmail.com
Contact
Antonio James
470-230-8311
MeChat.Us
