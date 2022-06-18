My Possibilities Raises Over Half a Million Dollars at Community Ball, Presented by Berry Family Services
Heroes showed up for an incredible evening in support of the Intellectual and/or Developmental Disabilities Community.
Plano, TX, June 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Saturday, June 11, after two years of postponing due to COVID, nearly 1,000 Dallas Fort Worth residents gathered alongside adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) to celebrate My Possibilities (MP), a Plano-based non-profit organization designed to provide adults with IDD the opportunity to continue their education, at the long-anticipated annual Community Ball.
There was a palpable sense of anticipation and excitement around joining together to celebrate and support our Hugely Important People (HIPsters) and heroes of the past, present, and future. The MP staff and over 75 volunteers were responsible for planning and implementing the magical evening. As a result of all the hard work and collaboration, MP outpaced their goal and with record-breaking proceeds, raised over $515,000 through ticket sales, sponsorships, a silent auction and wine pull, donations, and more.
MP provides programs that focus on socialization, vocational and trade training, and independent living skills to Hugely Important People (HIPsters.) These skills equip HIPsters with the knowledge and confidence needed to achieve the life they deserve. My Possibilities’ mission is to courageously and relentlessly pursue the untapped possibilities of these Hugely Important People, making every day count.
The hero-themed evening was full of entertainment, a special reveal, and enthusiastic dancing. Prior to the HIPsters’ grand entrance, guests had the opportunity to peruse the silent auction and participate in the wine pull. Immediately following, attendees enjoyed a Heroes Mashup by the talented HIPster Glee Club, which left everyone on their feet. During the program, emceed by the Dallas Mav’s very own, Chris Arnold, HIPsters and staff were recognized for their accomplishments and exceptional work, the crowd played Heads or Tails, and life-long philanthropist and disability rights advocate, Linda Smith, was presented the Charmaine Solomon Service Award for her unwavering support and advocacy of the IDD community.
Community Ball Presenting Sponsor Berry Family Services is a long-time supporter of MP. Their continued service and generosity have tremendously helped give the HIPsters exactly what they deserve: a future. Thank you, Berry Family Services; your support is invaluable. “Berry Family Services was proud to represent as the Presenting Sponsor for My Possibilities’ 2022 Community Ball. It was a joy to see all the HIPsters on the dance floor decked out in their tuxes, evening gowns, and capes in keeping with the evening’s theme of Heroes and to know that we were raising funds for a wonderful cause at the same time. Our goal is to help My Possibilities provide HIPsters with exceptional service through growing and innovative programs,” says Katie Beth, Community Services Manager of Berry Family Services.
Also, a huge thank you to Event Chairs and Community Sponsor Beccy and Bennett Ratliff, and Community Sponsors Toyota Motor North America, Republic National Distributing Company, Bread Financial, and the CA Harnett.
"The Community Ball is always special, but this year it carried extra importance and emotion. The event is not only one of our largest community fundraisers, but also the way we demonstrate inclusion in action, providing our HIPsters the opportunity to enjoy the special evening with our community supporters. Raising over half a million dollars was an unbelievable achievement for My Possibilities but seeing the HIPsters on the dance floor again reminded us all why we do what we do," says Michael Thomas, Executive Director of My Possibilities.
About My Possibilities
My Possibilities is a North Texas for-cause 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a pioneering leader in vocational education for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. To learn more, visit mypossibilities.org.
About Berry Family Services
Berry Family Services is a family-owned business that provides resources and energies to serve individuals with disabilities. With more than 40 years combined experience, BFS is dedicated to helping consumers help themselves through services and supports designed to meet their individual needs and choices.
Samantha Svatek
ssvatek@mptx.org
469-367-2200
