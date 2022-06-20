League of Extraordinary Women Opens for a Free Trial on June 21, 2022

League of Extraordinary Women is a self-guided, on-demand resource for executive women to help them achieve, maintain, and enjoy success. Within self, at work, at home, in life. Created by Dianne Sykes MS NSCA and Sara Oblak Speicher MBA of Elite Mystique Agency Inc., the access to the curated teachings, esoteric tools & practical solutions on the topics of fitness, nutrition, lifestyle, time mastery and mental brilliance will be free between June 21 and July 5, 2022.