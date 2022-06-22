GraceLife Church Announces Donation Target of One-Thousand Pack-a-Smile Bags
On Saturday, June 25th, starting at 10AM, GraceLife Church of Columbia, SC will host their second annual “Bags From the Heart” charity affair, which will provide up to 1,000 bagged meals for families with critically ill or injured children.
Columbia, SC, June 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The “Bags From the Heart” charity affair event involves a multitude of church volunteers creating lunch and breakfast “on the go” bags called “Pack-a-Smile” bags, which include items such as breakfast bars, fruit cups, Lunchables, water, Macaroni & cheese, UnCrustables, milk and more, to families with critically ill or injured children through the local hospital network. Families with a child in the hospital can visit the Ronald McDonald House Charities Family Room located on the 1st floor of the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital between 8am-12:30 pm Monday - Friday and pick up a free Pack-a-Smile breakfast and lunch, coffee, or a snack. This ensures families have access to at least two meals a day without having to leave their child.
“We travel well over an hour for services at the children's hospital. Knowing we can quickly grab a Pack-a-Smile lunch at no cost makes one less worry for us,” says Crystal Cole, Mother of a critically ill child.
This annual charity affair is one of GraceLife Church’s initiatives completed on their designated Summer of Serve Day. Summer of Serve is an event lasting for the entire summer, specific to providing various services to meaningful organizations within the region.
About GraceLife Church
GraceLife Church was launched by four founding families on Palm Sunday 2006. With a vision to Know God, Find Life, Make a Difference, and Reach Our World, GraceLife continues to grow and see God changing lives through worship services, small groups, and both local and global outreach. Their “Summer of Serve” aims to give back to communities through the love of Jesus Christ. April 2022 marks sixteen years of GraceLife Church. Learn more at WWW.GraceLife.Church or by connecting with them on Facebook or Instagram.
Contact
Ronald McDonald House Charities, Columbia SCContact
Ted Bauer
803-254-0118
www.rmhcofcolumbia.org
