New Guidebook Features Wheelchair-Accessible California Natural Areas
Candy Harrington’s newest access guide - California National Park Road Trips For Wheelchair-Users and Slow Walkers - offers detailed access information on California's national parks and natural areas.
Spirit Lake, ID, June 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- If an accessible California road trip is in your future, then make sure and pick up a copy of Candy B. Harrington's newest access guide, California National Park Road Trips For Wheelchair-Users and Slow Walkers. Be it a three-day one-park getaway, or a five-week adventure to all seven accessible national parks, this handy resource includes the detailed information and authoritative resources needed to help slow walkers and wheelchair-users plan the perfect California national park road trip. It includes:
· Detailed driving itineraries
· Accessible room descriptions and photos of national park lodges
· Accessible campground information
· Accessible lodging options along the driving routes
· Accessible trails, attractions and drives in and near the national parks
· Accessible state parks and recreation sites along the routes
· Insider national park tips
· Fly-drive suggestions with accessible rental vehicle resources
· National and state park discounted pass information
Not only does this guidebook include the practical information needed to build a California road trip itinerary, but it also offers been-there-done-that suggestions for unique things to see and do along the way. Says Harrington, "I've been road tripping through California for most of my life, so I know where to get the best Half Dome views, how to snag a Muir Woods reservation and what's the best spot to stop along the Mendocino coast for a secluded picnic. And I've included those suggestions -- along with access details -- in this title."
There's also a wide variety of accessible lodging choices in the book. "My research uncovered everything from a cottage at Point Cabrillo Light Station and a romantic cabin in the redwoods, to a retro 60s motel and even a Moroccan-themed desert spa," says Harrington. "And I've included access details and photos of them all, so my readers can make lodging choices that suit their tastes and needs."
This inclusive title is the most recent addition to Harrington’s national park series; and although it’s written for wheelchair-users and slow walkers, stroller moms will also appreciate the access information in this guide. It will help everyone plan the ultimate California national park trip.
Known as the go-to expert on accessible travel, Candy Harrington has covered this niche exclusively for 27 years. She's the founding editor of Emerging Horizons and the author of a library of accessible travel titles, including the classic, Barrier-Free Travel: A Nuts and Bolts Guide for Wheelers and Slow Walkers. She also blogs regularly about accessible travel issues at www.BarrierFreeTravels.com.
Barrier-Free Travel; California National Park Road Trips for Wheelchair-Users and Slow Walkers ($16.95, 978-0-9985103-8-5 ) is available at www.CARoadTrips.com.
