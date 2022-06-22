Keep Irving Beautiful Partners with Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages
Irving, TX, June 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Irving’s Trinity View Park, 2221 E. Highway 356, was buzzing with activity on June 10, as employee volunteers from Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages (CC-SWB) gathered for a morning of service as part of the company’s “Sustainability Week.” This was a combination beautification project, with one group applying a fresh coat of bright yellow paint to the safety railings at the football fields, while others conducted a cleanup throughout the park. The 48 employee volunteers gave 144 hours of time, and collected 151 pounds of trash and 97 pounds recyclables.
The special guest of the day was the WFAA-Channel 8 “Good Morning Texas” crew. As volunteers worked in the background, Paige McCoy Smith interviewed a representative of CC-SWB and KIB Coordinator Rick Hose. This was followed by the presentation of an oversized check in the amount of $5,000, a donation from Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages to Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB).
The KIB and CC-SWB partnership was initiated through the Texas Water Action Collaborative (TxWAC), a group which matches companies and funders with projects that benefit Texas water resources. KIB’s primary goal in cleanups is to keep litter from reaching the Elm Fork of the Trinity River, which forms the eastern border of the park, and the funds will be used to purchase supplies to aid in future cleanups.
“It’s always exciting for us to welcome a new corporate partner,” said KIB Board member Brian Bunch. “We can’t thank Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages enough for their contribution today. Not only did the employees give of their time towards the beautification of Trinity View Park, but the company also made a generous financial contribution which will be so helpful toward enhancing our programs.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Contact
Keep Irving BeautifulContact
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
