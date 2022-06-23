Unlimited Potential Physical Therapy and Wellness Helps San Diego County Residents Regain Their Quality of Life
San Diego, CA, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Unlimited Potential Physical Therapy and Wellness has some exciting news for their former and future clients. Unlimited Potential or UP for short has expanded their hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and are now providing mobile physical therapy and wellness visits throughout most of San Diego County as well as Telehealth visits to any resident in California.
Over the last few years, UP has noticed a shift to people wanting to be able to take control of their health and well being. As well as being able to do so right from the comfort of their own home and not have to drive across town to a busy clinic for treatment. UP will tailor the session to fit your unique needs and goals, while also improving the quality of your life. Sessions are typically 45 to 90 minutes depending on the individual patient needs.
Their team has over 20 years of combined experience and thousands of patients treated, along with staff that have experience working as doctors of physical therapy (DPT) and PT assistants in the hospital, home health and outpatient specialties. At Unlimited Potential, they have realized what truly matters to patients and will work with you to build a blueprint and help you reach your goals in a timely fashion.
Over their careers, they have realized what works and what does not for many patients. “That is one reason why UP does not take insurance and is a private pay service only. We realized that too many times patients were limited in their overall health, well-being and recovery by their insurance. At UP, we believe insurance should not dictate what a patient can or cannot do in regards to their health,” owner/physical therapist Dr. Kory Langwell stated.
“We recommend getting a Movement and Mobility Assessment performed 1-2x per year as a preventative approach. You go to your dentist twice a year to make sure you aren’t getting cavities. You go to your physician once a year to make sure your heart and lungs are healthy. You even change the oil in your car every few months. All of these things are preventative and stop you from having a more serious problem down the road. Most people never get their actual body movement assessed preventatively even though almost 90% of Americans suffer from back pain in their lifetime. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Dr. Langwell continued.
To learn more, please find Unlimited Potential Physical Therapy and Wellness on Google at https://g.page/unlimited-potential-carlsbad?share. You can also reach them by calling 858-264-6985 or emailing Kory@unlimitedpotentialpt.com. They are currently offering a 15 minute FREE phone consultation to answer any questions you might have.
