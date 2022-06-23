Collision 2022: a1qa’s Experts Are at the Largest Tech Conference
Collision is already happening. Numerous participants, with a1qa among them, and visitors are already there.
Lakewood, CO, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Conducted on 20‒23 June, Collision 2022 encompasses companies across the globe, and a1qa is among them.
Collision, the largest technology event, is back on the stage to provide the participants with insights into futuristic innovation. a1qa’s specialists are already at the conference talking about QA and its importance for today’s IT solutions and listening to world-renowned speakers on topics, such as cybersecurity, fintech, metaverse, smart cities, and many more.
Along with this, the a1qa team has prepared a valuable bonus for visitors — an exclusive test automation health check. By examining existing test automation solutions, businesses may increase operational efficiency, roll out IT products regularly, and improve automated tests stability.
Would you like to get some more details on that or discuss QA-related issues of yours? Then join them at the event at the booth E124, and their experts will be glad to help.
Dima Tish, Head of global business development, provides his opinion:
“To win market share, companies scale digitization level and foster the adoption of high tech. However, its overall complexity and innovative nature may slow the process down.
"With test automation, businesses can extend test coverage and identify malfunctions quicker and earlier in the SDLC, thus reducing the cost of defect fixing and accelerating time to market.
"To ensure that automated QA workflows are effective and contribute to accomplishing set objectives, enterprises may analyze current processes relying on a1qa’s assistance.”
About a1qa
a1qa is a 19+ year QA company that supports organizations, including those from the F500 list, in boosting software quality. Providing a wide range of QA services, a1qa’s 1,100+ engineers help the customers achieve business and operational benefits, such as mitigated risks, decreased QA costs, and improved ROI. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 816 7320
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Suite 485, Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website: https://www.a1qa.com/.
