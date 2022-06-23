SRM Ramapuram Celebrates Indo-Global Summer Internship 2021 Success Organised by MIT Square London
London, United Kingdom, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MIT Square, London organised Indo-Global Summer Internship 2021 for the undergraduate students of Computer Science and Engineering Department, SRM Institute of Science & Technology, Ramapuram Campus. Dr. Mithileysh Sathiyanarayanan, Founder and CEO of MIT Square Group initiated the global internships to provide a tech platform and make students future-ready.
The dedication and commitment of the students during the internship led to several awards, publications, and patents all over the world. To celebrate the success of the internship program, the department organised the success meet. The credentials achieved through the internship program, pursued by the students at various reputed foreign universities with the outcomes were brought to light during the success meet.
The event began with a warm welcome extended by Dr. K. Raja, HoD, Computer Science and Engineering. Followed by Dr. V. Subbiah Bharathi, Director-SRM Group of Institutions, Dr. M. Murali Krishna, Dean (E&T), Ms. Kavitha Duraipandian (Ast. Professor), Ms. Bhuvaneshwari Loganathan, Co-founder of MIT Square, London, and Mr. R. Balasubramanian, Founder Mangaladeepam.
The third-year students who completed the internship in the foreign universities were Raj Sanjay Kulkarni and S Vinod (Brazil); Gautam Gopan, Mohammed Shafi, and S Mohammed Shalik Ershad (Turkey); Gaurav Singh, and Shubham Kumar (Malaysia); Madhumitha Mohan, Mudit Singh, and Ranit Sen (Poland); Gaurav Goswami, and Sudhanshu Patel (USA).
The fourth-year students who completed the internship in the foreign universities were Manoj N, Akhil S Krishnan, and Ramanathan N (Portugal); Deboleena Bhattacharyya, P Aaranan, and Khavin Shankar G (Saudi Arabia); Mrudhula Raya, Dhaarini. S, and Vishnu.M (Nigeria); S P Akhilaa, S P Aanandhi, and Sampat Kumar U (Australia); C. Deepanjali and P. Bhuvanashree (London).
A total of 12 students from III Year and 14 students from IV Year were awarded with certificates for successfully completing their internship at the reputed foreign universities. The 2022 edition will be starting in the month of July.
