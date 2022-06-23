Tampa Bay-Area, Engel & Völkers Host Cornhole Competition
Cornhole Tournament and Real Estate Happy Hour was held at Karol Hotel.
Clearwater, FL, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Always selecting new venues and opportunities to support local businesses and promote comradery in the workplace, Engel & Völkers shops based in Belleair, Madeira Beach, and South Tampa, joined together on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Karol Hotel, St. Petersburg Clearwater to compete a team-building cornhole tournament. The venue provided drinks, hors d'oeuvres, and a private area for the cornhole event. Engel & Völkers is a luxury real estate brokerage with five shops located here in the Tampa Bay area alone. Engel & Völkers Belleair, Madeira Beach, Tampa Downtown and South Tampa, who participated in the event, have been ranked a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for four consecutive years.
“The teams for the cornhole tournament were picked intentionally at random so the Realtors® and staff from the three different shops could get to know other advisors. I truly enjoy these team-building events for some fun. We’re a global brokerage with locations in over 30 countries, yet we’re able to communicate and do business together easily because of the resources and overall structure provided by the Engel & Völkers brand,” states Kelly Montgomery-Kepler, Broker and License Partner of Engel & Völkers Belleair.
From team building events to hosting holiday parties and charity events at local venues across the Tampa Bay, Engel & Völkers luxury real estate shops are continually working to promote not only the Realtors® servicing these communities, but also businesses in and around the Tampa Bay area. “It is such a delight to have group events that support local businesses in which we also serve,” comments Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro, Broker and License Partner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit ww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Belleair and its team of advisors, visit www.belleair.evrealestate.com.
