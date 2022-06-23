Actor Tony Slade to Host Grim Pickins on The Pirate TV
Talented actor and movie producer, Tony Slade, set to host Grim Pickins, a new video podcast series where he scours the world with the audience to find antiques and rare items
Mount Holly, NJ, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tony Slade looks set to take his audience on an amazing adventure searching for antiques, collectibles, and just plain weird stuff as he hosts a new podcast series, Grim Pickins. The show will be broadcast live across several social media platforms.
The production company TUCU Productions has chosen to highlight unique mom and pop stores hit hard by COVID in hopes that the stores can start to recover by reaching a global audiences. It will also allow shoppers to acquire rare items without leaving the comfort of their homes.
On the next episode of Grim Pickins Tony Slade will take viewers and potential buyers through the one of a kind inventory of American Pickers Dream. A spot known for offering vintage and cool items across different categories, including home decor, painted furniture, repurposed items and a plethora of unique treasures.
The next live show will air Wednesday 6-29 at 7pm EST on Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, and TikTok, as Tony Slade unravels the world of hidden treasures.
For further information about Grim Pickins and other exciting projects from TUCU Productions on The Private TV, visit - www.thepirate.tv. The journey continues across social media, including Facebook and YouTube.
Media Contact
609-GRIMART (474-6278)
piratebroadcastingtv@gmail.com
www.thepirate.tv
