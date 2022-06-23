Royal Griffin Publishing Announces the Release of New Article, "Creative Currency Octaves and Universal Basic Income," by Author Duke Johnson
Duke Johnson, Author of the book Better to Best: Novel Ideas to Improve Governments, Economies, and Societies, is pleased to announce the release of the most recent article, Creative Currency Octaves and UBI: Harmonizing Economics via a Complementary Currency System with Potential to Recession-Proof Economies, and Enhance Cultures.
Los Angeles, CA, June 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Proclaimed as both the "fairest proposed solution to extreme wealth imbalance, and the best monetary system possible" this concept is designed to make extreme poverty obsolete, provide economic incentive for both innovation and participation, and mitigate inflation when compared to UBI with primary currency.
Johnson describes the economic concept as “Basic unit cash is redeemable at a 1:1 ratio to primary currency, and expendable only on fundamental housing, food, utilities, and non-luxury transportation. Basic units are distributed via basic income to all citizens who accept them, yet they expire. Once a basic note expires, only Creative Collective Members may convert expired basics into primary currency at a 1.) personal multiplier rate and 2.) amount dependent upon an octave level in relation to how much they receive per UBI distribution cycle, where trade-in amounts double each successive octave.”
Proposed Details-
UBI recipients may join the Creator Collective with intent to create and share something productive in a positive way, thereby gaining access to save and trade expired basics within the collective. Members obtain the prospect of leveling-up octave amounts, and are offered fair and equitable incentives to aspire, accomplish, and achieve via a Tiered Trade-In Scale, as follows:
Basic Member Level:
(1x) - Productive Endeavors
(1.618x, or Phi) - Productive & Beautiful
*Phi - Mathematical “Golden” Ratio.
Enduring beauty, if maintained, qualifies
the Phi-rate to be applied in elevated levels.
Elevated Level: (Productive &)
(2x) - Efficient, Effective, or Inventive
(3x) - Two of the above
(4x) - All three
(5x) - Wonderful
(6x) - High Quality
Top Tier:
(7x) - Premiere
(8x) - Magnificent
(9x) - Exquisite
“Each person should benefit if the system is established to enhance the culture, efficiently reduce costs and waste, mitigate human suffering, and heal/improve nature,” states Duke Johnson.
Johnson argues “Better than Socialism, better than Capitalism, and far better than Communism is- Compassionism, for three main reasons: Freedom, Incentive, and Peace. The choice to quit or refuse participation to peacefully go one's own way, is critical. The social maturity to prevent fellow humans from unnecessary suffering by providing what's already abundant, is feasible. And in a modern technological era and information age, the wherewithal to incentivize participation for further collective prosperity- without the threat of impoverishment, or the burden of undue stress and strife, is attainable.”
Concerning Universal Basic Income without CCO, it’s Johnson's postulation that “Giving every adult $1k/month may help many, and would be a step in the right direction when attempting to mitigate extreme poverty, however dollars are subject to the whims of the global markets, and most people prefer if basic income were spent only on necessities, and not on guns/ammo, alcohol, drugs, prostitution, casino gambling, etc. With a fresh and fair money supply for foundational goods and services with a built-in incentive opportunity, as opposed to UBI via primary currency, everyone gains, yet none lose.”
Duke’s suggested response to the question, “But how do we pay for it?” is simply: “By creating it, sans tax.” If UBI cash and the primary currency are both sourced by the treasury, then the UBI cash stays local, while the primary currency remains global. In the USA, the IRS’s Personal Income Tax Department could become an obsolete bureau with this “Better Way Forward.”
It’s Johnson’s hope that, “By providing additional motivations as compared to the current system's primary profit motive, society could develop a Compassionate Meritocracy that continually improves based on what future accumulated data, expert economic opinion, and public consensus suggests to be the best way forward.”
“At minimum,” Johnson claims, “harmonizing economics with expiring UBI and complementary creative currency generates both a supply of, and demand for, a social-balancing medium of exchange that would reduce crime, stress, strife, and extreme wealth imbalance.”
In addition “This system, given time, would likely result in the successful folks choosing to develop others and the culture, thus 'enabling' more, as opposed to the current way where some folks continue to accumulate money they won’t ever spend, simply for the sake of 'having' more,” says Johnson.
Johnson asks the reader, “What other mechanisms could be developed to ensure fair incentive and deserved reward that’s both equitable and appropriate, while also ensuring a high standard of professionalism for essential work? Compared to how currency is currently earned / won / found / stolen / inherited / marriage absorbed / divorce divided / etc., can it be considered efficient? Effective? Inventive?” If better ways are possible, Aim Towards Best!
Read “Creative Currency Octaves and UBI” and additional transformative ideas concerning economic, political, and sociological system improvements for free at BetterToBest.wixsite.com/book/cco
Connect with Author Duke Johnson on Twitter @Author_Duke_J
“Make living cheap, so life isn’t.” - Anonymous Economist
Johnson describes the economic concept as “Basic unit cash is redeemable at a 1:1 ratio to primary currency, and expendable only on fundamental housing, food, utilities, and non-luxury transportation. Basic units are distributed via basic income to all citizens who accept them, yet they expire. Once a basic note expires, only Creative Collective Members may convert expired basics into primary currency at a 1.) personal multiplier rate and 2.) amount dependent upon an octave level in relation to how much they receive per UBI distribution cycle, where trade-in amounts double each successive octave.”
Proposed Details-
UBI recipients may join the Creator Collective with intent to create and share something productive in a positive way, thereby gaining access to save and trade expired basics within the collective. Members obtain the prospect of leveling-up octave amounts, and are offered fair and equitable incentives to aspire, accomplish, and achieve via a Tiered Trade-In Scale, as follows:
Basic Member Level:
(1x) - Productive Endeavors
(1.618x, or Phi) - Productive & Beautiful
*Phi - Mathematical “Golden” Ratio.
Enduring beauty, if maintained, qualifies
the Phi-rate to be applied in elevated levels.
Elevated Level: (Productive &)
(2x) - Efficient, Effective, or Inventive
(3x) - Two of the above
(4x) - All three
(5x) - Wonderful
(6x) - High Quality
Top Tier:
(7x) - Premiere
(8x) - Magnificent
(9x) - Exquisite
“Each person should benefit if the system is established to enhance the culture, efficiently reduce costs and waste, mitigate human suffering, and heal/improve nature,” states Duke Johnson.
Johnson argues “Better than Socialism, better than Capitalism, and far better than Communism is- Compassionism, for three main reasons: Freedom, Incentive, and Peace. The choice to quit or refuse participation to peacefully go one's own way, is critical. The social maturity to prevent fellow humans from unnecessary suffering by providing what's already abundant, is feasible. And in a modern technological era and information age, the wherewithal to incentivize participation for further collective prosperity- without the threat of impoverishment, or the burden of undue stress and strife, is attainable.”
Concerning Universal Basic Income without CCO, it’s Johnson's postulation that “Giving every adult $1k/month may help many, and would be a step in the right direction when attempting to mitigate extreme poverty, however dollars are subject to the whims of the global markets, and most people prefer if basic income were spent only on necessities, and not on guns/ammo, alcohol, drugs, prostitution, casino gambling, etc. With a fresh and fair money supply for foundational goods and services with a built-in incentive opportunity, as opposed to UBI via primary currency, everyone gains, yet none lose.”
Duke’s suggested response to the question, “But how do we pay for it?” is simply: “By creating it, sans tax.” If UBI cash and the primary currency are both sourced by the treasury, then the UBI cash stays local, while the primary currency remains global. In the USA, the IRS’s Personal Income Tax Department could become an obsolete bureau with this “Better Way Forward.”
It’s Johnson’s hope that, “By providing additional motivations as compared to the current system's primary profit motive, society could develop a Compassionate Meritocracy that continually improves based on what future accumulated data, expert economic opinion, and public consensus suggests to be the best way forward.”
“At minimum,” Johnson claims, “harmonizing economics with expiring UBI and complementary creative currency generates both a supply of, and demand for, a social-balancing medium of exchange that would reduce crime, stress, strife, and extreme wealth imbalance.”
In addition “This system, given time, would likely result in the successful folks choosing to develop others and the culture, thus 'enabling' more, as opposed to the current way where some folks continue to accumulate money they won’t ever spend, simply for the sake of 'having' more,” says Johnson.
Johnson asks the reader, “What other mechanisms could be developed to ensure fair incentive and deserved reward that’s both equitable and appropriate, while also ensuring a high standard of professionalism for essential work? Compared to how currency is currently earned / won / found / stolen / inherited / marriage absorbed / divorce divided / etc., can it be considered efficient? Effective? Inventive?” If better ways are possible, Aim Towards Best!
Read “Creative Currency Octaves and UBI” and additional transformative ideas concerning economic, political, and sociological system improvements for free at BetterToBest.wixsite.com/book/cco
Connect with Author Duke Johnson on Twitter @Author_Duke_J
“Make living cheap, so life isn’t.” - Anonymous Economist
Contact
Royal Griffin PublishingContact
Duke Johnson
213-537-7183
https://BetterToBest.wixsite.com/book/cco
Duke Johnson
213-537-7183
https://BetterToBest.wixsite.com/book/cco
Categories