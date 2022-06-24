North Florida Land Trust is Applying for Renewal of Its Accreditation from the Land Trust Accreditation Commission
The public comment period is open through Sept. 3, 2022
Jacksonville, FL, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- North Florida Land Trust is applying for the renewal of its accreditation from the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, an independent program of the Land Trust Alliance. A public comment period is now open, and the commission is asking anyone who wishes to send in their comments to please do so by Sept. 3, 2022.
NFLT originally applied for accreditation in 2017 and was awarded national recognition in February of 2018. The nonprofit land conservation organization is part of a network of more than 450 accredited land trusts across the nation that demonstrated a commitment to professional excellence and to maintaining the public’s trust in their work.
“This recognition brings credibility to our operations and provides our supporters with a confidence that we are committed to sound finances, ethical conduct, responsible governance, and lasting stewardship in our seven-county focus area and beyond,” said Jim McCarthy, president of NFLT. “The process to receive the accreditation recognition is rigorous and the Land Trust Accreditation Commission is extremely thorough in its review, allowing a donor, large or small, to know we operate to the highest standards and are among the very best in the country.”
The Land Trust Accreditation Commission will conduct an extensive review of NFLT’s policies and programs and invites public input. The organization will accept signed, written comments on pending applications which must relate to how the nonprofit complies with national quality standards which address the ethical and technical operation of a land trust.
To learn more about the accreditation program and to submit a comment, visit landtrustaccreditation.org, or email your comment to info@landtrustaccreditation.org. Comments may also be faxed or mailed to the Land Trust Accreditation Commission, Attn: Public Comments: (fax) 518-587-3183; (mail) 36 Phila Street, Suite 2, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
About North Florida Land Trust
North Florida Land Trust is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the quality of life by protecting North Florida's irreplaceable natural environment. Founded in 1999, NFLT has preserved tens of thousands of acres of land through the donation or purchase of land as well as conservation easements. NFLT is funded largely by private and corporate contributions and works closely with willing landowners and public agencies at all levels of government, not-for-profit partners, and foundations. For more information, visit nflt.org.
Contact
North Florida Land TrustContact
Kelly White
904-616-8754
www.northfloridalandtrust.org
