ESL Newly Developed Single Channel 120Volts Network Switch with Telnet and GUI
Two standout AC Power A/B Switches by Electro Standards Laboratories are the Pathway Models 7910 & 7914. Both units provide A/B switching and are rated for 120VAC. The 7910 is with local control only, and the 7914 offers remote control access.
Cranston, RI, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Electro Standards Laboratories has over 575 product listings of network switch models on their website. Network Switch product lines include PathWay®, LineSelect®, and Quickswitch®. Two of the PathWay® AC Power A/B Switches, Models 7910 & 7914, provide A/B switching and have 120VAC capability.
The PathWay® Model 7910 is a single channel 120 volts power A/B switch with local control only. The front panel pushbutton, when pressed, will power only the port selected with no power going to the non-selected port. The front panel LED’s display the current position and status of power. This allows the user capability to power two separate devices, on ports A and B (AC sockets), via power connection to COMMON port (IEC C14 male). The Model 7910 is enclosed in a 1U, full rack size, all metal black box switch designed to provide EMI/RFI shielding and fit in a standard 19” rack. The unit requires a wall mount power supply module with 100-240 VAC input, 12VDC output.
The PathWay® Model 7914 is a 120VAC switch box with Ethernet Telnet/GUI remote control, supports SNMP, SysLog logging capabilities, and NTP connectivity. This 120 volt power A/B switch with ethernet remote port and secure SNMP link allows remote-control commands with password protection. Supporting up to eight different usernames for user-level access, with a single admin account to manage all users via the Telnet interface or graphical user interface. Switch status, switch position, and lockout front panel operations can be obtained via remote control.
The M7910 and M7914 can be used in any IT systems integration as well as military/defense and aerospace applications.
For more information about the M7910 or M7914 please see the ESL website. Custom cable assemblies can also be used with these models for network installations. For more information call 401-943-1164 or reach out to our company email address for our engineering or sales team. All ES Labs products are available for export. Government agencies should contact Electro Standards for GSA pricing on COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) network switches.
