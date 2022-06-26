My Possibilities Presents Identity, a Group Art Show by Hugely Important People
Plano, TX, June 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- My Possibilities (MP) and NorthPark Center are proud to present Identity, an exhibition of artwork created by HIPsters (Hugely Important People) from the MP Art Program. MP is the first full-day, full-year continuing education and job placement program in North Texas, aimed to give adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities the chance at a higher education and an opportunity to let their untapped possibilities shine. This exhibition is one example of the many talents of the MP HIPsters. Reflecting upon our different identities and what makes each of us unique, the HIPsters created artwork that embodies and celebrates their individuality.
For the past two semesters, the HIPsters have challenged themselves through the theme of Identity. The areas that they have focused on include identity is change, identity is public and private, and identity is group and individual. They explored the various emotions, backgrounds, and experiences that make them each uniquely themselves and how they could translate an abstract concept into artwork viewed by an audience. While creating their artwork, the HIPsters worked on learning about professionalism and the process of creating and letting go of their pieces when they are put on display. Matt, HIPster said, "This is my first year in art at MP, and I didn't realize it was an outlet for me. Painting and drawing are so relaxing. I didn't know I was so good at it. If I'm painting something I enjoy, I'm happy!” "These HIPsters are artists and should be seen as such. They put their heart and soul into this. Art is therapy for the HIPsters. It allows them to open with those around them, find their voice, and express themselves,” said Anné Keever, Program Coordinator at MP.
“When walking into North Park, I felt proud to know that our HIPsters' work is displayed in an iconic Dallas destination. The first thing I saw was photos of their smiles, and it immediately reminded me of our hallways during transition, full of joy, laughter, and personality. The HIPsters' art is gallery-worthy, and the masterpieces showed insights into their lives with confident views of themselves. Seeing their art brought me into a flood of emotions. The green shield of words brilliantly showed the power of MP. We plant seeds of opportunity that inspire and empower HIPsters to believe and succeed,” said Eduvijes Perez, Chief Operating Officer at MP.
The exhibition is located at NorthPark Center in Dallas, on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s. The artwork is available to view until June 29, 2022.
About My Possibilities
My Possibilities is a North Texas for-cause 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a pioneering leader in vocational education for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. To learn more, visit mypossibilities.org.
About NorthPark Center
NorthPark Center is the preeminent shopping center in the Southwest and one of the finest shopping experiences in the world with more than 200 stores and restaurants. NorthPark Center is located in Dallas, Texas, just 7 miles from Downtown Dallas and 38 miles from Fort Worth and is easily accessible from both Dallas Love Field Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. With ample parking, convenient valet stands, personal shopping, concierge services, and tax-free shopping, you will experience “The Art of Shopping” on every visit.
Samantha Svatek
ssvatek@mptx.org
469-367-2200
For the past two semesters, the HIPsters have challenged themselves through the theme of Identity. The areas that they have focused on include identity is change, identity is public and private, and identity is group and individual. They explored the various emotions, backgrounds, and experiences that make them each uniquely themselves and how they could translate an abstract concept into artwork viewed by an audience. While creating their artwork, the HIPsters worked on learning about professionalism and the process of creating and letting go of their pieces when they are put on display. Matt, HIPster said, "This is my first year in art at MP, and I didn't realize it was an outlet for me. Painting and drawing are so relaxing. I didn't know I was so good at it. If I'm painting something I enjoy, I'm happy!” "These HIPsters are artists and should be seen as such. They put their heart and soul into this. Art is therapy for the HIPsters. It allows them to open with those around them, find their voice, and express themselves,” said Anné Keever, Program Coordinator at MP.
“When walking into North Park, I felt proud to know that our HIPsters' work is displayed in an iconic Dallas destination. The first thing I saw was photos of their smiles, and it immediately reminded me of our hallways during transition, full of joy, laughter, and personality. The HIPsters' art is gallery-worthy, and the masterpieces showed insights into their lives with confident views of themselves. Seeing their art brought me into a flood of emotions. The green shield of words brilliantly showed the power of MP. We plant seeds of opportunity that inspire and empower HIPsters to believe and succeed,” said Eduvijes Perez, Chief Operating Officer at MP.
The exhibition is located at NorthPark Center in Dallas, on level one between Nordstrom and Macy’s. The artwork is available to view until June 29, 2022.
About My Possibilities
My Possibilities is a North Texas for-cause 501(c)(3) organization that serves as a pioneering leader in vocational education for adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities throughout North Texas. To learn more, visit mypossibilities.org.
About NorthPark Center
NorthPark Center is the preeminent shopping center in the Southwest and one of the finest shopping experiences in the world with more than 200 stores and restaurants. NorthPark Center is located in Dallas, Texas, just 7 miles from Downtown Dallas and 38 miles from Fort Worth and is easily accessible from both Dallas Love Field Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. With ample parking, convenient valet stands, personal shopping, concierge services, and tax-free shopping, you will experience “The Art of Shopping” on every visit.
Samantha Svatek
ssvatek@mptx.org
469-367-2200
Contact
My PossibilitiesContact
Samantha Svatek
469-367-2200
Samantha Svatek
469-367-2200
Categories