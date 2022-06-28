Author Jack H.M. Wong Comments on Roe v. Wade in the U.S. - from an Entrepreneurship Perspective
"Cracking the Entrepreneur Code" Author Jack H.M. Wong examines a recent incident in the U.S. Supreme Court Decision in Roe v. Wade and discusses his takeaways for entrepreneurs and business owners.
Singapore, Singapore, June 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Author Jack H.M. Wong viewed the media coverage millions of others have seen, which discussed the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which overturned a long-held constitutional right to abortion.
While the court's decision is disheartening for women's rights, Wong said it might open up business possibilities for innovative solutions that will allow women to keep their reproductive freedom.
Wong encourages other purpose-driven entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity to make a difference in women's lives and families all around the country.
According to Wong, the decision in Roe v. Wade represents a significant setback for women's rights, as it takes away a woman's right to decide about her own body. It is also arguable that it is a blow to the progress that has been made in recent years toward gender equality.
Notwithstanding the above, Wong said that the court's ruling allows businesses to deliver viable solutions to help women retain their reproductive freedom.
Wong said, "Entrepreneurs can play a vital role in providing solutions to the challenges posed by this ruling. They can develop new technologies, services, and products to help women maintain their reproductive freedom."
He went on to say, "I encourage all entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity to make a difference in the lives of women and families across the country. This is an excellent opportunity for businesses to help support women and their families by providing solutions to the challenges they now face. I encourage you to get involved and make a difference."
Wong says that business owners and entrepreneurs can draw a few critical, valuable lessons in the future. As a coach and mentor, Wong is proud to help others enhance their businesses. More information can be found in his Amazon Best-Selling book Cracking the Entrepreneur Code, which is available on Amazon.
Wong has also served as the technical advisor for Changemakers Virtual Summit in 2020 and Women Changemakers Virtual Summit in 2022.
