Vision Semiconductor Solutions Live at SEMICON West 2022 in San Francisco
“Meet the Experts,” a Live Program Available Online from July 12-14.
Austin, TX, June 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Starting July 12 - 14, Vision Semiconductor Solutions (VSS) will be live streaming from San Francisco’s Moscone Center durning SEMICON West 2022.
The program, "Meet the Experts" will presentation panel discussions and highlight commercial achievements of Se companies and industry experts. The company's goal is to offer clients and attendees a virtual opportunity to experience first-hand the connections within the semiconductors industry.
Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m, Tuesday and Wednesday, and 10 a.m. though 4 p.m on Thursday.
The live stream program details, schedule, guest, and URL links will be posted on the My Vision Surplus website and social media pages.
Follow us in Meta @visionsemisolutions_
Contact
GoodFellas PRM (GFPRM)Contact
Marcus Curtis
972-903-3930
