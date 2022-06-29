Electro Standards Labs Model 6240 Plastic Optical Fiber Connector Switch with Serial Remote Control for Device Sharing
The Electro Standards Labs Plastic Optical Fiber A/B Duplex Switch with Manual Pushbutton and Serial Remote Control has the ability to switch any POF interface device to share or backup. Its UL certified power module is good for domestic or international applications.
Cranston, RI, June 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The skilled design engineers at Electro Standards Laboratories of Cranston, RI, have recently introduced their new QuickSwitch® Model 6240 POF A/B Switch with Serial Remote Control. This Duplex Switch features Remote RS-232 ASCII commands which permit the user to share a single interface device, connected to the “COMMON” port, among two other devices, connected to the “A” and “B” ports.
The switch is able to be controlled locally through manual operation of the front panel pushbutton or remotely from the DB9 Female Serial Interface Remote port located on the rear of the unit. The front panel LED display indicates the switch position and the unit power status.
This Model 6240 features access to two POF Duplex RX/TX devices from one COMMON POF Duplex RX/TX device and the switch ports are transparent to all data. There is also a front panel pushbutton control if the user wanted to control the switch manually in place of the remote option.
Remote RS-232 ASCII commands allow the user to control switch position and obtain switch status. It also permits the user to query the firmware version number and serial number, as well as enable or disable auto send of switch positions. The switch has a speed of up to 1 Mbps and a Fiber Wavelength of 660 nm (red). Two front panel LED’s display the present switch position and power status.
The Model 6240 possesses a UL certified 100VAC-240VAC, 50Hz-60Hz wall mount power module included with the unit supplies 12 VDC, 500 mA to the unit. It has a 2-prong, US, non-polarized plug so there is a wide range power option available in place of the standard power module. This feature is ideal for international applications.
The Model 6240 switcher is neatly enclosed in a wall box with Desktop dimensions of 8.15” Wx2.45” H x7.24” D (20.8 x 6.3 x 18.5 cm) and weighs approximately 1.9 lbs (0.9 kg). Its configuration makes it easy to install in new or newly constructed walls.
For more information on the Model 6240, visit https://www.electrostandards.com/touch-screen-display-cat5e-catalog-307170-model-7170-rj45-onlineoffline-switch.html. Electro Standards’ staff of sales engineers can be reached at 401-943-1164 or via email at eslab@electrostandards.com.
Gabriela Martin, Media Marketing Specialist
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive, Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790
Email: eslab@ElectroStandards.com
https://www.electrostandards.com/
