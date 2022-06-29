Tenzai Systems Declared an AI Gamechanger by NASSCOM
San Mateo, CA, June 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- San Mateo | Bangalore 28 June 2022: Tenzai Systems, a purpose-driven AI and Data Solutions provider, won the prestigious NASSCOM AI Gamechangers 2022 Award in the Business Intelligence category for its Supply Chain optimization solution.
NASSCOM AI Gamechangers, one of most recognized awards in the AI and Data Science field today, is an initiative by NASSCOM to recognize the most innovative and impactful AI based solutions that solve important problems across various industries. The AI Gamechangers Awards for this year was based on 16 solution categories across 7 sectors, 2 functions, 3 AI technologies and 4 themes. Post an exhaustive and rigorous evaluation process that spanned more than 3 months, 17 companies emerged as winners in their respective categories out of the total 360 nominations from global enterprises as well as startups.
“Since its inception in 2019, Tenzai has been focused on helping enterprises realize the true potential of AI using our Purpose-Driven AI framework. Based on our 160+ years of combined team experience, we have developed tools, accelerators, best practices, and blue prints to ensure seamless implementation and adoption of AI. AI Gamechanger award is a true validation of our purpose-driven AI approach,” said Senthil, Co-founder & CEO, Tenzai
Tenzai emerged as a winner in the business intelligence category for its innovative application of AI/ML technologies to transform procurement planning & supply chain processes. Procurement inefficiencies and lack of transparency cost organizations billions of dollars across the globe. Tenzai has developed an AI/ML based solution that helps organizations streamline procurement processes and increase transparency across the supply chain. Post implementation, the startup’s clients were able to realize significant business impact in the form of a 6% reduction in revenue loss, improved efficiency and automated decision making.
“At Tenzai we invest 20% of our time in research and developing IPs. Our research and product mindset helps us conceptualize innovative & scalable AI solutions for clients. We thank Nasscom for this great recognition,” said Tejas, Co-founder & Chief Data Scientist, Tenzai.
Contact
Senthil Nathan Rajendran
(91)9972097824
https://www.tenz.ai/
