Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions in "The Explorers – Stories of Actuary Entrepreneurs" June Webcast
In the Society of Actuaries event of "The Explorers – Stories of Actuary Entrepreneurs" June Webcast, Nicholas Yeo analyzed key business challenges, customer objectives, and also presented on business strategies such as Opportunity Management Playbook, and SNAP Selling.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In the webinar series of "The Explorers – Stories of Actuary Entrepreneurs" organized by the Society of Actuaries, Nicholas Yeo, Founder & Actuary of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions shared business strategies and methods on how to further improve and expand your actuarial business, as well as to create more business opportunities in the future.
In the presentation, Nicholas shared his views on key business challenges, discussing a wide range of key issues faced by actuarial firms across the globe as well as the outlook for new entrance actuarial firms looking to enter the market. He focused on customer objectives and described how this constitutes one of the biggest challenges.
Nicholas introduced the Opportunity Management Playbook. This is a playbook that contains all the pieces and parts that make up the company’s go-to approach to managing business development opportunities i.e. how to turn ideas into revenues. It contains predetermined responses that were already worked out ahead of time, and it serves as a guidance that provides advice and suggestions for action to be taken.
In the event, Nicholas also shared n-actuarial’s default sales methodology. SNAP Selling is introduced into Nicholas Actuarial Solutions where the method is clear and efficient in terms of eliminating complexity, bringing unique propositions that create value, being relevant and aligned to the prospect’s objective & having the prospects see the solution as a must-have.
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is a technology-focused actuarial firm. Established in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2015, it is now a leading actuarial firm in Asia with 5 offices in the region. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is the first and only actuarial firm awarded MSC Malaysia status by the Malaysian government, a mark of world-class service and achievement. In 2020, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions received the Quality Assurance Scheme (QAS) accreditation from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. The QAS mark is a clear signal of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions’ commitment to the highest standards, giving both confidence to employees and a guarantee of quality to clients. In 2019, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions was awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia by Captive Review and shortlisted as a finalist for Risk Solution of the Year by Asia Pacific Risk Management Awards.
