Brian Lamp Appointed as Owner of Olympic Staffing Services
Continuing the tradition of maintaining a solid family business, Brian Lamp has been promoted to Owner of Olympic Staffing Services.
Arcadia, CA, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Olympic Staffing Services would like to announce a change in company ownership.
Effective, July 1, 2022, the Olympic Staffing Services family is excited to announce that Brian Lamp, Mike’s brother, and long-time VP of Olympic Staffing Services, was selected to take over ownership of the business.
Brian has over 35 years of extensive experience in staffing and recruiting. His career started with Olympic Staffing Services in 1984 as an Area Manager. From there he was promoted to Regional Manager in 2011, General Manager in 2013, and VP in 2015. Brian is always thinking outside of the box, and that’s what allows him to push boundaries and make connections with companies and candidates wherever he goes. His thought leadership is impressive, and he inspires the team around him to reach new heights with respect to the solutions and services that Olympic Staffing Services develops.
“I am very proud to continue the long-lasting legacy of family-owned and operated, hands-on management of Olympic Staffing Services,” said Brian Lamp. “As Owner, I look forward to continuing the legacy Mike helped develop over his nearly four decades of ownership.”
“It is with great pleasure and confidence that I have been able to hand over the reins of Olympic Staffing Services to my brother, Brian Lamp,” said Michael Lamp. “Brian has been instrumental in our growth, and he will continue to chart new pathways to success.”
One thing that will not change under Brian’s leadership is the staffing agency’s open-door policy. “Our customers, employees, and candidates choose us because they feel comfortable reaching out to an owner of the company regarding a problem or request,” said Brian. “My door is always open, and I will answer the call to help speed up an issue where I can.”
About Olympic Staffing Services
Olympic Staffing Services is a leading staffing and career solutions agency in Southern California offering workforce solutions including direct hire, executive search, temporary staffing, temporary to full-time, transitional staffing and workforce management.
Olympic Staffing Services is an Inc. 500-recognized business and provides comprehensive staffing and career solutions to clients and job seekers across Southern California. Olympic Staffing Services is committed to delivering the right candidate at the right time and delivering solutions to quickly meet the needs of small and medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 companies.
Olympic Staffing Services has locations in Southern California: Arcadia, Covina, and Orange.
Contact
Brian Lamp
714-448-5343
www.olystaffing.com/
