Jordan Chancey Named Certified Waterfront Specialist (CWS)

Bradenton, FL, June 30, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Jordan Chancey, a Broker-Associate with RE/MAX Alliance Group, has earned the Certified Waterfront Specialist (CWS) designation from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM).With more than 70 waterways in Sarasota and Manatee counties, Chancey is well versed in the many considerations of waterfront properties, including permitting and legalities, water depths and bridge heights, environmental considerations, insurance and water use rights.Chancey joined RE/MAX Alliance Group in 2017 in the Bradenton office and quickly earned the Rising Star Award. As a sixth generation Florida Gulf Coast resident and 15-year real estate professional, he brings extensive market knowledge and real estate expertise, specializing in residential, commercial, land and property management.He has been named a “Realtor to Watch Under 40” by RASM and its Young Professional Network (YPN).Chancey’s commitment to professionalism is reflected in his numerous past designations, including Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Certified Distressed Property Expert® (CDPE), Accredited Commercial Professional (ACP), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Certified Professional Property Manager (CPPM).He is president of the Palmetto Historical Commission, and supports All Children’s Hospital, American Heart Association and Downtown Ministries Bradenton. The RE/MAX Alliance Group Bradenton office is located at 3007 Manatee Avenue West. Chancey can be reached at (941) 545-8816.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #1 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.