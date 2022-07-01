Henderson Franklin Welcomes Six Interns to Annual Summer Associate Program
Fort Myers, FL, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to welcome the six law students who were selected to join this year’s “Summer Associate” internship program. The 2022 Summer Associates are: John “Jack” Flagg and Aaron Ostler from University of Miami School of Law; Zachary Hahn and Colten Thomas from Florida State University College of Law; Amantha “Amy” Kelly from the University of Florida Levin College of Law; and Haylee Mixon from Stetson University College of Law.
As part of Henderson Franklin’s Summer Associate program, these students will attend hearings, trials, depositions, mediations, arbitrations, and meetings with clients. They will also perform research on current cases, assist in the drafting of pleadings, preparation of discovery, and analysis of various legal issues. To assist the Summer Associates with their transition from law student to lawyer, each is paired with a Henderson Franklin attorney mentor.
· Flagg grew up in Naples, Florida. From interning as a youth programs staff member with the Miami Dolphins to serving as a judicial intern for the Honorable Jose M. Rodriguez of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit, Miami has been grounds for much of Flagg’s enrichment. Currently, at University of Miami, Flagg is the Article and Comments Editor on the Business Law Review. While earning his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of Virginia, he was a fixture on the Dean’s List. He minored in Spanish, and he is nearly fluent. Flagg is also a black belt in martial arts and loves a competitive challenge.
· Hahn grew up in Florida and California. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from University of Florida. Hahn has the unique background of having been enlisted with the US Naval Reserves for four years as a Cryptologic Technician (CTR). The demand of his position required him to develop his analytical reasoning and application of writing to effectively accomplish "the mission." Throughout his years at UF, Hahn bartended each night after class. He credits his ability to communicate effectively with an array of customers to that experience.
· Kelly grew up in Punta Gorda, Florida. Last summer, she was a judicial intern for The Honorable Nicholas Mizell of the Middle District of Florida. Kelly earned her Bachelor, summa cum laude, and Master of Arts Degrees in History from University of Florida. During her time at U.F., Kelly established herself as a prolific writer, earning the Andrew Family Prize for Best Thesis, the Joseph and Madelyn Damon Scholarship, the Florida Bar Labor and Employment Law Section Scholarship, a Teaching Assistant position in Legal Writing I & II, the position of Executive Notes and Comments Editor on the Florida Law Review, and the CALI Book Award for Highest Grade in Legal Writing II: Persuasive Writing. It is Kelly’s dream to eventually write a novel from a seaside escape in the Florida Keys.
· Mixon is a Fort Myers native and graduated from Fort Myers High School. She went on to obtain her Bachelors of Science in Economics and in Finance, both cum laude, at Florida State University. Mixon’s prior experience in restaurant management, childcare and records management have strengthened her communication and organization skills, her attention to detail and her ability to manage time - all valuable traits in an attorney. Mixon’s most recent accomplishments at Stetson include becoming a member of the Stetson Business Law Review and a member of the Student Leadership Development Committee. She is also a member of the Phi Delta Phi Legal Honor Society.
· Ostler grew up in Nevada until his family moved to Naples, Florida, for his junior year. He graduated from Barron Collier High School and completed his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry at Florida State University. During his undergraduate career and continuing through his time in law school, Ostler has sought out challenging research projects. As a research assistant this semester, he will be leading a project focused on the legal landscape as it relates to robots and artificial intelligence and the future of privacy laws.
· Thomas is a Fort Myers native and graduated from Fort Myers High School. He went on to obtain his Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Duke University. While at Duke, Thomas gained useful competitive experience, both as a student-athlete competing on the NCAA men’s wrestling team and as an Intramural Sports employee, assisting the professionals that organize Duke’s sports events and games. Wrestling remains a big part of life for Thomas as he co-founded a youth wrestling team in Fort Myers as a way to nurture the budding wrestling community.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on the Summer Associate Program or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com.
