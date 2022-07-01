FCI Launch 2022 Annual Review
Every June FCI publishes its Annual Review giving an overview of progress made by the world's most important international factoring network and by the factoring industry. The Annual Review also presents FCI's annual figures as well as global factoring statistics. In this year’s edition, FCI shares insightful articles by FCI senior executives including an in-depth roundtable discussion, regional updates, the Global Industry Activity Report and much more.
Amsterdam, Netherlands, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Following an incredible year where companies have shown resilience, the industry shows what a real "bounce-back" looks like. In this year’s Annual Review, FCI shares insightful articles by FCI senior executives including an in-depth roundtable discussion, regional updates, the Global Industry Activity Report and much more.
The 2022 edition, starts with an article from Ms Daniela Bonzanini, FCI Chairman, where she reflects on the growth of FCI in 2021. FCI Secretary General, Mr Peter Mulroy, reports on the global factoring market, FCI membership and last year's projects. This year’s roundtable discussion featured Mr John Oliver, Mr Stefan Wagner, Ms Christine Chartier and Mr Gavin Tarr as they discussed The Factoring Industry Evolution and where the industry is with Regulation, Digitalisation and Risk.
FCI Regional Directors, Mr Alberto Wyderka, Mr Lin Hui and Ms Betul Kurtulus, FCI Regional Managers, Mr Nassourou Aminou and Mr Thompson Lui, and the EUF Chairman, Mr Fausto Galmarini, discuss their insights on their Regions. They shared updates on 2021 figures, regulation, advocacy, awareness, membership, challenges and their outlook for 2022.
Ms Aysen Centinas, FCI Education Director explained how education on Supply Chain can help to solve challenges, in the FCI Academy section. FCI Administration Director, Mr Kyle Mota, shares his economic report.
Mr Ciprian Radu, FCI Business and IT Solutions Manager, explains the 2021 Global Industry Activity Report (GIAR) and FCI in figures. Finally closing this year’s edition with the statistics for Factoring Turnover by Country/Territory in 2021 and the Total Factoring Volume by Country/Territory in the Last 7 Years, which saw significant increases.
Mr Peter Mulroy had this to say: “The 2022 FCI Annual Review is a key resource for any executive or person of interest within the factoring, supply chain and receivables finance industry. It is all-encompassing providing an in-depth overview of the current conditions of the industry but also provides insight and guidance as to where the industry is heading and its potential impact on your businesses. But most importantly it’s an depth journey into the recent past, with both quantitative and qualitative data provided, dissected and analyzed to give you the best picture possible as to the direction of our industry.”
After the turmoil of the global pandemic, the world was somewhat on a way to a successful recovery, however now with the invasion of Ukraine and the skyrocketing inflation prices, FCI expects to see again how the Factoring industry will confirm its crisis-proof position. If the statistics are anything to go by, the industry is in good hands and will power through and come out stronger than ever before.
