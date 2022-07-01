FCI Launch 2022 Annual Review

Every June FCI publishes its Annual Review giving an overview of progress made by the world's most important international factoring network and by the factoring industry. The Annual Review also presents FCI's annual figures as well as global factoring statistics. In this year’s edition, FCI shares insightful articles by FCI senior executives including an in-depth roundtable discussion, regional updates, the Global Industry Activity Report and much more.