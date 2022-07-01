21 Henderson Franklin Attorneys Recognized as 2022 Florida Super Lawyers and Rising Stars
Fort Myers, FL, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that twenty-one (21) attorneys were selected as 2022 Florida Super Lawyers® and Rising Stars. While only 5% of lawyers in the entire State are named to Florida Super Lawyers®, less than 2.5% are named to the Rising Stars list.
Notably, divorce, marital and family law attorney Beth Vogelsang was named to the “Top 50” list of Women Lawyers in Florida. Michael Corso was also named as one of the “Top 100” lawyers in Florida for his work in the field of professional malpractice defense.
Henderson Franklin's five (5) attorneys who were selected as Rising Stars are:
· Anthony Cetrangelo, Jr., Estate & Probate
· Shannon Puopolo, Business Litigation
· Kayla Richmond, Family Law
· Madison Allen Tanner, General Personal Injury Defense
· Kaylee Tuck, Land Use/Zoning
Henderson Franklin's sixteen (16) attorneys recognized as 2022 Florida Super Lawyers® are:
· Scott Atwood, Employment & Labor
· Amanda Barritt, Real Estate
· Matthew Belcastro, Construction Litigation
· Michael Corso, Professional Liability Defense
· Ronald Eisenberg, Estate & Probate
· Nicole Goetz, Family Law
· Thomas Gunderson, Real Estate
· Eric Gurgold, Estate & Probate
· Erin Houck-Toll, Business/Corporate
· Carlos Kelly, Business Litigation
· Russell Schropp, Land Use/Zoning
· Robert Shearman, Employment Litigation Defense
· Douglas Szabo, Business Litigation
· Donald Thomson, Real Estate
· Beth Vogelsang, Family Law
· Guy Whitesman, Tax
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on the lawyers above or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
