The Florida Bar Honors Michael Corso as Board Certified Lawyer of the Year
Fort Myers, FL, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A. is pleased to announce that The Florida Bar Board of Legal Specialization & Education has selected Michael Corso to receive the 2022 Justice Harry Lee Anstead Award for The Florida Bar Board Certified Lawyer of the Year. He received this award at The Florida Bar's Annual Convention, Board Certified Lawyers' Reception which took place in Orlando on June 23, 2022. In the words of Chief Justice Canady:
"...Mr. Corso has been dubbed 'the lawyer's lawyer,' as one main area of his litigation practice is representing fellow Florida lawyers in legal malpractice claims and grievance matters….Mr. Corso is a staunch proponent of board certification within his firm. He has encouraged coworkers to become board certified and has shared his experience with the certification process and the benefits which board certification has had in his career."
Corso is double board certified attorney in Civil Trial Law for 39 years and Business Litigation for 24 years. He is also board certified by the National Board of Trial Advocacy in Civil Trial Law. Corso concentrates his practice in the defense of non-medical professionals (including lawyers, accountants, architects, engineers and surveyors), copyright/trademark infringement, product liability and tobacco litigation. In addition, Corso speaks throughout the United States on legal management, ethics and drone law.
Corso has received numerous awards throughout his legal career. Most recently, he was named 2022 "Engineer of the Year" by the Florida Engineering Society, Calusa Chapter. Corso has also received the Florida Defense Lawyers Association President's Award, been recognized as a "Top Lawyer" by Naples Illustrated magazine (2018-2020), and named to the "Top 100" list of Florida Super Lawyers (2019-2022).
Corso obtained his bachelor's degree in aeronautical and astronautical engineering from Purdue University. In 2011, he received a call from the first man on the moon Neil Armstrong, notifying him that he won the "Outstanding Aerospace Engineer Award," an honor bestowed on less than 2% of Purdue AAE graduates. Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, Corso was a Captain in the United States Air Force and completed his military career in the JAG lawyer program. Corso received his law degree from Villanova University (J.D., 1974). He may be reached at 239-344-1170 or via email at michael.corso@henlaw.com.
About Henderson Franklin
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami, with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients in building their homes, businesses, and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment). For more information on Corso or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
