Versasec Releases Version 6.4 of Award-Winning vSEC:CMS
vSEC:CMS Version 6.4 now includes integration to Microsoft Azure Active Directory and extends credential management to non-PKI physical access credentials.
Stockholm, Sweden, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cybersecurity company, Versasec, leader in identity and access management, announced the release of its latest product version, vSEC:CMS 6.4. Version 6.4 can now connect to Microsoft Azure Active Directory as a user directory for credential lifecycle management.
Versasec’s award-winning software, vSEC:CMS, has empowered organizations around the world to adopt multi-factor authentication, certificate-based authentication, and reach a Zero Trust Architecture. Versasec’s customers remain on top of the latest cybersecurity technologies and best practices for identity management. Staying ahead of cyber criminals in an ever-evolving cyber world.
With vSEC:CMS 6.4, customers can now issue and manage the complete lifecycle of physical access credentials, without the need for an accompanying PKI component. The management capabilities remain the same as when managing digitalaccess credentials, or digital/physical access combined credentials. The added support for physical access credentials, benefits organizations who are looking to deploy one of the lowest-cost credentials on the market. Now, organizations can issue credentials for individuals who do not require digital access capabilities, with the same management system.
“Version 6.4 is an important next step for vSEC:CMS. It provides our customers even more versatile security for both physical and digital access,” stated Versasec’s CEO Joakim Thorén, “I am also super happy about the integration with Microsoft's Azure core offer - Azure AD.”
The new version also incorporates a variety of enhancements, updates and automated tasks, including the following:
- New supported credentials: HID Crescendo C2300, Thales eToken 5300C
- FIDO enabled credentials can now be user self-managed in the vSEC:CMS User application extending the new FIDO support to the remote workforce.
- GP key and secure channel support added for Thales IDPrime MD 930.
- macOS vSEC:CMS User application support for Thales eToken 5110/5100.
About Versasec
Versasec’s award-winning credential management system vSEC:CMS offers a new approach for managing physical and virtual credentials allowing organizations to take advantage of powerful applications that require the highest level of security. Versasec enables a higher level of security in an increasingly connected world with growing numbers of remote workers and online business by focusing on user credentials that enable strong multi-factor authentication, digital signatures and encryption. Versasec’s flagship credential management product, vSEC:CMS, empowers companies of all sizes easily deploy and manage virtual and physical smart cards, tokens, RFID and other PKI credentials throughout their lifecycle. Software developed by Versasec is available for on-prem and private clouds or as managed services (SaaS).
Versasec has offices in Sweden, USA, Germany, France, UAE, United Kingdom, Malaysia and Egypt. It is headquartered in Stockholm and Austin, Texas in the United States. Its customers enjoy first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec's products and services are available worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec web site: https://versasec.com. Follow Versasec on LinkedIn (@versasec), Twitter (@versasec), and Facebook (@versasec).
About Versasec
