APFED to Host Patient Education Conference on Eosinophil-Associated Diseases in San Diego and Online, July 7-9, 2022
EOS Connection 2022 will offer the latest research developments, practical management strategies, and opportunities for attendees to connect
Atlanta, GA, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) will host its 20th annual patient education conference on eosinophil-associated diseases from July 7-9, 2022. EOS Connection will take place at the San Diego Marriott Mission Valley in California, with sessions and networking available to both in-person and online audiences.
Eosinophil-associated diseases are chronic inflammatory conditions characterized by elevated levels of eosinophils (a type of white blood cell) in one or more specific areas of the body. The elevated number of eosinophils cause inflammation and damage to tissues and organs. These conditions require lifelong treatment and symptoms can be debilitating.
Patients, caregivers, families, advocates, healthcare providers, researchers, and all those wishing to learn more about these conditions are invited to join online or onsite in San Diego. Attendees may watch sessions, participate in live Q&A, explore new research in an e-Poster Hall, access resources in the Exhibit Hall, and network with community members.
Presentations from expert speakers will include research advancements in eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease and updates from the Consortium of Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease Researchers (CEGIR) and recipients of APFED-funded research. Practical strategy sessions are designed to help patients and families better manage dietary restrictions, plan for healthcare costs, and manage chronic pain.
Hear Your Song, a nonprofit that empowers young people with serious illnesses and complex health needs to share their stories and perspectives through collaborative songwriting, will lead two special virtual sessions for youth participants. Participants can learn more and pre-register on the conference website.
“We’re looking forward to connecting with community members to share valuable resources and insights and help provide strategies for better living for families affected by these diseases,” said APFED’s Executive Director Mary Jo Strobel. “We’re grateful to our presenters, partners, and volunteers for the opportunity to deliver an agenda that addresses topics of interest and importance to the patients we serve.”
To make the conference more accessible for those who wish to join onsite in San Diego, APFED is offering conference registration for $25, which includes most meals, and travel grants to eligible applicants to help offset costs. Virtual attendance is $15, and APFED offers free access through free membership to the organization.
EOS Connection 2022 is made possible thanks to the generous support of APFED’s Education Partners, including Presenting Partners Sanofi and Regeneron. Since 2007, Regeneron and Sanofi have collaborated to help people with conditions that are often difficult to diagnose and treat, using innovative technology platforms. Both companies are proud to serve as presenting sponsors and partner with APFED to welcome the community to come together for the conference.
Other Education Partners participating in the event include but are not limited to Abbott, AstraZeneca, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, GSK, and Reckitt’s Mead Johnson Nutrition.
To learn more and register for EOS Connection 2022, please visit apfed.org/conference.
About the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)
The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to passionately embrace, support, and improve the lives of patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated diseases through education and awareness, research, support, and advocacy.
About the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)
The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to passionately embrace, support, and improve the lives of patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated diseases through education and awareness, research, support, and advocacy.
Contact
APFEDContact
Mary Jo Strobel
(713) 493-7749
www.apfed.org
