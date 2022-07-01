SBR Fun Events Announces PinkStrong’s Shero & Hero Ride on October 30, 2022
The Second Annual PinkStrong Shero & Hero Ride is set to honor and celebrate all the brave everyday heroes and heroes in our community dealing with cancer; our teachers; first responders; and our veteran and active duty community. This event, set to take place throughout the Williamson County countryside, marks a milestone moment in the Hutto cycling community as it is the largest community ride to date. A portion of this event's proceeds will be contributed to the Breast Cancer Resource Center.
Hutto, TX, July 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PinkStrong has announced its Shero & Hero Ride event will be held again at Hutto’s East Williamson High Education Temple College campus on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The cycling events and cancer walk will be held at the start at the college campus and throughout eastern Williamson County.
"Our 2021 PinkStrong Ride was successful and well received by the cycling community and the surrounding area residents." "We expect a large number of community heroes and sheroes to ride with us again, new riders to join in the fun, and increased sponsor support to make our ride the featured area event for Halloween weekend," said Camille Baptiste, Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events Ride Director.
PinkStrong Shero & Hero Ride offers experienced and new cyclists the choice of four fully supported routes and an untimed walk event. The ride distances include 10, 20, 30, and 45 marked routes complete with police support, mobile ems, sag cars and dedicated rest stops.
All participants receive a complimentary commemorative event shirt, custom ride gaiter, event pictures, and a lively finish line party with food and drinks. Free training plans, clinics, and route preview rides are planned leading up to the event. Part of the rider and walker experience will include themed attractions along the route; outdoor games; a special breast cancer themed finish line arch and tape for walkers; sponsor crowd raffle prizes; and photo booth opportunities.
"We are attracting more female riders, engaging intermediate riders and welcoming beginner riders by creating a space for more rider diversity by producing events that focus on routes for all abilities, ages, and types of riders in the cycling community at our PinkStrong events in great numbers. Our organization believes with confidence that the increase in ridership is a testimony to the benefits of our clinics, training programs, group training, gear exchanges, and online training blogs," continued Race Director Camille Baptiste.
Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events aims to provide a safe, supportive, and fun atmosphere for women to try a tri and hopefully become lifelong fans of triathlon and multisport racing. PinkStrong event course maps and registration information have been made public so women can make an informed decision and boldly say "YES" to adventure and sign up for Austin’s women-only triathlon races. Athletes can also expect an exciting Swim Bike Run Fun Club signature finish line celebration of their accomplishments that offers an unforgettable post-event fit social experience.
For more information about Hutto’s PinkStrong Shero’s & Hero’s Ride , visit the Swim Bike Run Fun ride registration information page or follow the event and get the latest updates on Facebook, Instagram and on the SBR Events Facebook.
Media, sponsorship, and donation opportunities are available for this event. For more information, please visit the event sponsorship page or contact us directly.
About Swim, Bike, Run Fun Club & Events
Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events is a Texas non-profit organization that develops and promotes women's endurance fitness events, educational training clinic experiences, and organizes regional and national club meetups and health challenges centered on sports competition for women in multisport events (such as triathlon, duathlon, aquathlon, and aquabike) and their individual sports disciplines. The primary goal of Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events is to encourage more women to participate in triathlons and cycling. Additional information about SBR Fun Club & Events, programs, and services is available at www.swimbikerunfun.net.
Contacts
SwimBikeRun Fun Club & Events
info@swimbikerunfun.net
www.swimbikerunfun.net
www.swimbikerunfun.net/sponsorship
Socials:
https://www.facebook.com/swimbikerunfunevents
https://www.facebook.com/pinkstrongride
https://www.instagram.com/swimbikerunfunevents
https://www.instagram.com/pinkstrongtride
