SBR Fun Events Announces PinkStrong’s Shero & Hero Ride on October 30, 2022

The Second Annual PinkStrong Shero & Hero Ride is set to honor and celebrate all the brave everyday heroes and heroes in our community dealing with cancer; our teachers; first responders; and our veteran and active duty community. This event, set to take place throughout the Williamson County countryside, marks a milestone moment in the Hutto cycling community as it is the largest community ride to date. A portion of this event's proceeds will be contributed to the Breast Cancer Resource Center.