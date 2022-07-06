Wyld by Nature Earns Butterfly Mark Certification from Positive Luxury
The Butterfly Mark certification is an independent trust mark awarded to luxury brands, retailers, and suppliers that evidence tangible action to making a positive impact on nature and society.
London, United Kingdom, July 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Positive Luxury announced today Wyld by Nature as the first nightlife venue to earn the Butterfly Mark certification.
Hailed as one of the world’s leading sustainability platforms, Positive Luxury helps luxury organisations accelerate their adaptation to the new climate economy. Positive Luxury’s unique four-part methodology is the only sustainability programme designed specifically for the luxury industry and with a unique focus on innovation, rejecting the traditional model rating past performance. Positive Luxury powers the Butterfly Mark, the luxury industry’s leading sustainability certification. The trust mark is tangible, independent evidence to consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
"We are delighted to certify Wyld by Nature with the Butterfly Mark. As London’s first eco-conscious nightlife venue they have earned their certification as a result of incorporating measurable environmental, social and governance practices into the everyday operations of their business.
"From their innovative tracking of energy, waste and water, to addressing single use plastic and fantastic collaborations with the Eden Reforestation Project and sustainable suppliers - they are driving positive change across the hospitality industry and having a positive impact on nature and the society. Their leadership and effort is indicative of the progress within the industry to ensure transparency for their consumers." -Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
“By partnering with Positive Luxury, we are showing our commitment to be better, more responsible, and more conscious and we hope to inspire others to follow and align with these principles.” -Greg Lhermillier, Partner, Wyld by Nature
Whilst honouring their hedonistic, playful spirit, Wyld by Nature are leading the way in the following areas:
Single Use Plastic - Wyld by Nature are conscious of the single use plastic issue within the industry, addressing this by banning all single use plastic materials both front and back of house, and working with Reborn Merchandise to repurpose single use they cannot avoid – upcycling plastics into staff uniforms or umbrella’s that guests can use during their stay. Going further, they have taken one of the biggest issues within the nightlife sector – plastic straws – found a 100% recyclable alternative, made from agave, that does not compromise taste or durability ensuring customer satisfaction.
Innovative climate actions - Wyld by Nature are at the forefront of climate action using a purpose built CSR management portal to record and track not only energy but waste and water. With its elaborate recycling system and BioHiTech digester, Wyld by Nature reduces food waste while eliminating carbon emissions produced during the collection and transportation process. Having a positive environmental impact is at the heart of their operations.
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Dior Couture, IWC Schaffhausen, Krug, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch, Tom Ford Beauty and more. By joining the Positive Luxury brand community, Wyld by Nature will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks. Learn more about Wyld by Nature positive actions here: https://www.positiveluxury.com/our-members/wyld-by-nature/
About Positive Luxury
Since 2011 Positive Luxury has been accelerating organisations' adaptation to the new climate economy. Our ESG+ products and services enable companies to manage risk, embed innovation and credibly foster consumer trust. Organisations that we certify receive the Butterfly Mark, a globally respected trust mark – independently verified evidence that they meet the highest standard of sustainability best practices across all four pillars of our framework.
ESG+ Assesment
Our proprietary ESG+ (Environmental, Social, Governance, and Innovation) assessment framework is the only one designed for the specific social, environmental and material risks of the luxury industry.
The Butterfly Mark
The Butterfly Mark certification is an independent trust mark awarded to luxury brands, retailers and suppliers that evidence tangible action to making a positive impact on nature and society. It has been created in consultation with the Positive Luxury Sustainability Council of over 22 leading global organisations and is rigorous, independent, and in line with the latest international standards and best practices.
About Wyld by Nature
Wyld by nature is an exclusive table service nightclub that has arrived to disrupt the nightlife scene in London. They are shaking up the traditions of nightlife culture, proving that having fun and being sustainable can be synonymous. Leading the way with their eco-conscious initiatives, whilst honouring their hedonistic spirit, and playful ethos.
