Keep Irving Beautiful Partners with Nexstar for "Founder’s Day of Caring"
Irving, TX, July 03, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) recently partnered with the Irving-based Nexstar Media Group for their annual “Founder’s Day of Caring” on June 17. Nexstar founder and CEO Perry Sook started Founder’s Day to “enable employees to make a personal commitment to make the community a better place for everyone.” Employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 markets across the country are given paid time off to work with a local nonprofit or service agency.
A total of 79 employee volunteers, dressed in T-shirts denoting Nexstar’s 26th anniversary, gathered at T.W. Richardson Grove Park, 101 W. Interstate 635, for their morning of service. These volunteers gave 237 combined hours in in collecting litter along the tree lines close to the Elm Fork of the Trinity River along Campion Trail. When all bags were weighed and recorded, the group collected more than 110 pounds of trash and recyclables.
The event also included a food drive, with employees encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to the event. A total of 276 pounds of food were donated to Irving Cares food pantry, thanks to the generosity of the Nexstar team.
Media coverage of the event was provided by Nexstar owned CW-33 and Irving Community Television Network, who interviewed participants and took video footage that captured the spirit of the day.
“It was a pleasure for us to welcome Nexstar back to T.W. Richardson Grove for a second consecutive year,” said KIB Board member Karen Harmon. “They are an excellent group to work with and serve as an outstanding example of corporate community stewardship. Not only did they give of their time make the park more beautiful, but they also supported a local food pantry with their donations.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
